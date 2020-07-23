City should obey water restrictions, too
Dear Editor:
As a resident of Crawford Estates for 34 years, I am disappointed in the recent one day a week watering restriction imposed by the City of Kelowna.
After spending thousands of dollars annually in lawn and yard maintenance, supporting local businesses purchasing bedding plants and hanging baskets, I find it frustrating to see it all go for nothing when they shrivel up and die. It has taken years of TLC to achieve the results I’ve strived for.
It is obvious that this is the time of year when water usage is at its peak, it appears to me that our water and the reservoir systems is being mismanaged by city staff. Only select areas of Kelowna have been singled out for these restrictions.
Rather than have my property look like the Red Sands of the Kalahari, I have been prepared to pay the exorbitant multi-tiered water usage fees presently being levied.
It’s too bad Kevin Van Vliet, the city’s utility services manager, doesn’t impose the same restrictions on city-operated irrigation systems in Crawford Estates. This morning at 10:45, sprinklers were running on the weed infested boulevard on Stewart Road, watering not only the boulevard, but the sidewalk and half of Stewart Road.
Might I suggest he contact one of his Water Smart representatives to address this issue.
Mike Humphries, Kelowna
Blame city hall and Victoria for HOV lane
Dear Editor:
Dave McBride, a newcomer to Kelowna, wonders who are the “masterminds” behind our ridiculous HOV lane. (Newcomer puzzled by HOV lane, July 21).
Look no further than our city hall and the ministry of transportation in Victoria, who concluded after many studies, and how much money that had cost, that the HOV lane gets you about one to two seconds faster to the next stoplight. That’s it.
Gunther Ostermann, Kelowna
Conservatives have nothing but contempt to offer
Dear Editor:
The sheer delight emanating from local Conservatives over the WE Charity debacle is like a gaggle of children in a candy store. They believe they have discovered the path back to power. But conservatives still offer voters nothing, except contempt for Justin Trudeau.
Good government needs more than that.
The problem for the Conservatives and their empty platform of grievance and disdain is that the Liberals have accomplished a lot. Unlike our past experience with the narrow deregulatory focus of the micro-managing Stephen Harper’s government, the Liberal government has grown bigger than Justin Trudeau’s initial celebrity.
Trudeau did provide the star-power required to break through the austere conservative haze that had taken hold of Canada and led us back to our natural progressive centre while nurturing a strong cadre of independent minded ministers and sound policies.
That there are goofs and wrong decisions is human.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
U.S. COVID stats should make us all take precautions
Dear Editor:
Watching the latest on the COVID-19 crisis in the United States and it is hard to get one’s head wrapped around how serious it really is, but there is always math.
U.S. population 331,002,651 (UN figure mid year). U.S. COVID cases 3,882,167 (CDC figures, July 22)
One in 85 US citizens have been infected with COVID-19.
U.S. COVID deaths 141,677 (CDC figures, July 22)
One in 2,336 US citizens have died from COVID. Goodness, I hope we are all social distancing and wearing masks.
Les Povarchook, Kelowna
Visitors bring Kelowna virus to entire valley
Dear Editor:
Starting a few weeks ago, certain municipal and touristy-type businesses began warmly wooing out-of-town and out-of-province visitors to their cities.
Said visitors didn’t need to be asked twice, as they happily came in droves.
Good for business? Certainly not good for the medical business — that’s how we get the Kelowna virus.
Joy Lang, Penticton
Barriers won’t stop distracted drivers on Hwy 97
Dear Editor:
Congratulation to the 27,000 people who were successful in convincing the powers to be, the need for median barriers on a portion of Highway 97.
Recently, my wife had an early appointment in Summerland. By the time I got onto the section first in line to receive the barriers, traffic was fairly steady around 8:30 a.m. Having lots of time, I chose the inside lane to follow a driver who was right on the speed limit.
I think most every other vehicle passed our vehicles, many at a speed well over the posted speed sign.
Time will tell if the barriers will help, but I have my doubts and hope I’m wrong.
I submitted a letter some time ago asking if a study had been done on whether crossing a regular two-lane highway, barrier-free, has more fatalities than the portion of Highway 97.
I was never an angel or slow poke behind the wheel. I do know speed, lack of attention, using electronic gadgets and disobeying road signs are far more dangerous than believing any barrier will save your life or others you may kill.
Unknown medical distress or a poorly maintained vehicle are other hard things to deal with.
If people want to play with death, then find a cliff, drop over sometime, hurdle into limited air, but do it on their own time away from all innocent drivers.
Tom Isherwood, Olalla
Another COVID shutdown looms if we remain careless
Dear Editor:
Due to total disregard by many members of our population of the safe protocol guidelines the provincial and federal health authorities have established, we are now having an upsurge of the COVID-19 cases.
Many businesses are trying to recover the devastating losses they have incurred due to the prolonged shutdown as well as the expense and limitations of re-opening. Now we are seeing some businesses being forced to close temporarily or permanently due to members of the population becoming infected.
This is due to the open inter-provincial borders, Americans giving false information to cross our borders and the general population not practising safe protocols. Perhaps travellers should submit, at their own expense laboratory documentation they are not infected within 72 hours prior to travel outside their local area.
Now further restrictions are pending, not to mention the risk of returning to a total shutdown of many establishments other than pharmacy and grocery stores in the future if the virus continues to escalate. Many grocery stores and pharmacies are now permitting customers to bring in their own bags, no further sanitation of the grocery carts as well as not cleaning the surfaces of the check-out counters
The danger has not been resolved, so why are reverting back to unsafe practices.
Yes, tourism is a major source of income for our province and specifically for the Okanagan region, where the upsurge of cases are now evident and increasing daily, but it should not be at the expense of our health and local economy.
Caroline Alger, Peachland
B.C. casinos could be opened to locals only
Dear Editor:
Right now, Manitoba and B.C. are the only provinces that have not either reopened their casinos already, or are in the final phase of doing so.
I understand a major issue with opening casinos is the mixing of locals and strangers, but what about opening them for use by locals only? Call it a local casino bubble. Masks would be mandatory and all IDs checked at the door.
If you are not local, then you do not get in.
If B.C. waits for Phase 4, then casinos will not reopen until next spring at best. I can fly to Calgary, visit casinos there, and then come back to Penticton, but I can’t go to the local casino.
David Korinetz, Penticton
Email: letters@ok.bc.ca