$9M upgrade not council’s best decision
Dear Editor:
You have to be kidding me! I thought West Kelowna council had grown brains. Putting a new city hall on the back burner being an excellent decision on their part, especially considering the weird world we are in at the moment, but I was deluded.
Now, they are forging ahead on a totally unneeded $9.2-million road “improvement” in Glenrosa. What absolute bosh!
Yes, Glenrosa Road has a lot of traffic, but it is already more like a highway.
It has a bright array of street lighting (originally erected to save deer — not humans — from being injured or killed). It also has two new traffic islands and an excellent road surface.
Compare it to other roads in West Kelowna and you will find lots of instances where roads are in very poor condition and do require immediate repairs and upgrades.
In particular, Butt Road between Elliott Road and Old Okanagan Highway is very busy, indeed. It has no sidewalk and is generally in poor condition, putting both pedestrians and drivers at risk.
Old Okanagan Highway between Butt Road and Reece Road has almost no streetlights. A lot of people walk and cycle this route every day and night.
Are these two areas being ignored because of any special reason?
Old Okanagan Highway marks a boundary of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation, so you could say only half of it belongs to West Kelowna. But if improvements are made, all will benefit equally.
We do not know what the eventual cost of the COVID-19 pandemic will be to us locally yet. I believe that, like the citizens, our council should be taking care and not entering into unnecessary expenditures.
Spending $9.2 million in our current situation of economic uncertainty is a ludicrous decision by our council. I cannot believe spending this amount of money on frivolities at the moment.
What essential needed infrastructure project will get chopped when this “baby” goes over budget (as others have done)?
Shame on council for taking this opportunity to push forward this huge and unnecessary expenditure. But I suppose it is easy to get away with this kind of behaviour whilst we are on lockdown and council meetings are not public.
Heather Yeats, West Kelowna
Garbage bin thieves seemed OK to RCMP
Dear Editor:
Shortly after a confrontation in my driveway with a couple who were dragging stolen city garbage bins down the road and entering my property uninvited, a police cruiser drove past. He must have seen them, but did not stop.
He must have better things to do, which made me think maybe the couple wasn’t lying about the bottle depot giving away city garbage bins and that the police must know that is the situation.
However, shortly after that, the Safe in Rutland Facebook group posted that these two were now travelling down Leathead Road by Ben Lee Park with two bins each. Then, the bottle depot commented that they certainly do not give out bins to anybody.
So, you have a couple ingrates collecting garbage bins for bottle collection. Not sure what you can do about that. Maybe bylaw? I wouldn’t bother with the RCMP, they are too busy speeding past my house and my children riding their bikes to bother with deterring crime.
A word to the wise, somebody is going to ensure the neighborhood is safe, even if you and the RCMP will not.
Thanks in advance to City of Kelowna for making some drastic changes to police services to ensure you are keeping our community safe. After all, I was reminded a few times last election cycle by Gail Given that roughly one-third of our budget/tax dollars goes to police services.
Jeff Frank, Kelowna
ICBC should offer COVID discounts
Dear Editor:
Where is ICBC during this pandemic?
I am a strong believer that the government should not be in the automobile insurance business and consumers would be best served through a competitive mix of private insurers.
I experienced a good example of “why” just this week. Last week, I received an e-mail from my private insurer that due to the COVID-19 crisis it was expected that most of their customers would be using their vehicles less and therefore driving fewer kilometres than they normally would be without this pandemic.
If that was the case for the recipient of the e-mail, then all you had to do was complete the online form that was attached and submit it to receive a discount.
The form was easy to fill out — are you driving fewer kilometres because of COVID-19? Check the Yes box, check the box saying that this is true and hit submit.
If more than one person in the same household is insured, there was no need to submit the form a second time — they would be included automatically.
This week (four days later), I received another e-mail from my provider saying the cost of my insurance has been reduced from $76 to $45 per month for the next three months.
I was amazed by this non-solicited action by a large company and appreciate their effort to provide some relief to their customers during these difficult times.
Now back to ICBC. While we have heard rumblings of possible rebates or lower costs, I am sure government red tape and greed will stop anything from truly happening.
Len Jordan, Kelowna
Assault-rifle ban will make us a little safer
Dear Editor:
On Friday, our government announced the banning of 1,500 models of assault rifles. As someone who has friends and families who have lost a loved one in a mass shooting, I cannot help but think that our government is heading in the right direction.
I understand that some people may not agree with our government’s approach to gun control, which is OK. What isn’t OK is the amount of misinformation that some people are putting out there on gun control just because they don’t like our prime minister or the government’s approach.
Why does someone need an AR-15? They don’t. The reality is there are still a number of handguns and rifles that are accessible to Canadians and it’s just specific models that have been banned because people don’t need to have access to them.
I am proud that we have a government that cares for the safety of our citizens and is taking proper measures to ensure our safety.
Amarit Brar, Kelowna
Tories put selves ahead
of country
Dear Editor:
Ken Bessason criticizes me for asking where Tracy Gray has been hiding and goes on to add that she is doing her duties. (Where’s our MP? Call her office and find out, page A7, May 1)
In the same article, the writer criticizes local Liberal supporters who keep disparaging Stephen Harper the last Conservative leader, saying we should all move forward and support our national leaders.
Maybe his Conservative party should take his advice and think more about Canadians at this critical time instead of having a leadership race.
Are they that worried about current leader Andrew Scheer?
This tells you all you want to know about the Conservative party.
R. St. Martin, Lake Country
Council cuts services, not own salaries
Dear Editor:
What a spiteful act by mayor and council.
The message from them is that OK, if you feel you need a break in taxes, we will give it to you, but we will have to cut services, and planned projects and facilities.
We will however keep our jobs, full salaries and benefits while happily planning with great anticipation how to spend our four to six week vacations this year.
Don Henderson, Kelowna
