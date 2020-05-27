It’s a better world in 2032
To the youth of 2032:
You were too young in 2020 to remember the pandemic that sent people around the world into isolation.
In B.C. we spent two months self quarantined at home, going out only for groceries or for a walk in the neighbourhood, keeping two metres distance when outside the home.
Unemployment was rampant, oil prices tanked, planes were grounded, most non-essential businesses closed, and systemic flaws were revealed worldwide.
School-aged children were home schooled or on unplanned vacation. But children and adults were learning. Look around you, and you’ll see what we learned.
See the solar panels on roofs, wind turbines on that hill, rooftop gardens on apartment buildings, chicken coops by backyard greenhouses? Cities are oriented toward green energy and locally grown food now, but that wasn’t the case then.
I’ll bet you can’t recall helping older siblings make signs to thank the medical staff we called “front-line heroes.” When shifts changed at hospitals, citizens would applaud, play instruments and bang pots to cheer medical workers.
We discovered previously overlooked heroes, too: truck drivers, farmers, sanitation workers, cleaners, grocery stockers and cashiers. We’d taken them for granted and underpaid them, until we discovered how essential such jobs are.
Now everyone receives a livable income, even those who were formerly unhoused, unemployed, or living on the street.
Did you know the work and school weeks used to be five days long? During the pandemic, many employees worked from home.
When school started, to facilitate smaller class sizes with necessary physical distancing, students didn’t attend on the usual five-day-a-week schedule.
After the pandemic, decision makers saw benefits in shorter weeks and work-from-home options.
In the old days, some world leaders had public tantrums and went on bully binges. But citizens elected new leaders who understood that unless nations worked together, we might not have a future as a species.
You’re enjoying the benefits of a world-consciousness shift from “us vs. them” to “we’re all in this together.”
My generation helped create the environmental and social problems that plagued the world as much as the pandemic did, back in 2020.
In a paradoxical way, changes forced on us because of COVID-19 were a wake-up call for us to create a more environmentally friendly, equitable and sustainable future.
I’m glad you don’t remember the old days.
Pam Kemp, Kelowna
It’ll be nice to be back in church
Dear Editor:
I always enjoy Jim Taylor’s column because there’s always something in it to ponder and he tells good stories such as the one on Saturday, May 23 about the founder of Army and Navy stores.
I disagree with his statement that regular attendees at churches and mosques and synagogues have
discovered that “there are higher priorities than gathering for worship.”
Since our church has been closed I’ve discovered that there are online services, meditation groups, prayer groups and they help with my sense of isolation from my church community.
I think that, just as with businesses which may close forever, such as his examples of HBC and Reitman’s, people who were going to church out of habit or because they thought they had to, might stop going but that trend was already there and they would have found church unnecessary with or without COVID-19.
I can’t wait to get back to my normal practice of attending my favourite Mass at St. Charles Garnier Parish, although I may not go right away because of healthy risks.
I’m one of the over 60s. Online worship isn’t the same by any means, but it is something and I thank God for that every day.
Karen Krout, Kelowna
Local gov’ts keep parks, toilets clean
Dear Editor:
Thanks to the City of Kelowna and Central Okanagan regional district, that in these difficult times of social isolation we have enjoyed great bike routes, parks, but most uniquely, available, clean, and safe bathrooms, and portable toilets. For those of us who bike, hike, and run, please accept our gratitude.
Ron Smith, Kelowna
Charity wastes donation on more begging
Dear Editor:
Today, I received the fifth mailout from the MS Society, in reply to a small donation I made to them earlier this year.
Each time, after the second mailout, with their persistent requests for more donations, newsletters, address labels and letters, I would reply telling them I do not want their “stuff.”
I only wanted the donation to be put to good use. They have used up more in their automatic mailings by far than what I sent them.
How unfortunate as I am now telling others about this wasteful use of donated money.
Whatever charitable organizations any readers support, I would encourage them to make sure they are not spending their money on an endless pitch for more money.
Sharon Lockwood, Kelowna
Author seeks info on train switchers
Dear Editor:
I’m a former locomotive engineer writing a book that includes a chapter on the Kettle Valley Railway.
I’m looking for information regarding Penticton train crews who, after the closure of the Carmi subdivision, were “deadheaded” from Penticton to Midway to switch the track at the Pope and Talbot sawmill.
As I understand it, Nelson crews were not allowed to do the work, and crews from Penticton had to travel by highway via Osoyoos and return to do the switching.
I need someone “in the know” who can verify the procedure for me. If there are any retired CPR employees who read this, I would very much appreciate one of them contacting me at: rodmacintosh@
shaw.ca, or phoning 250-767-6153.
Roderick MacIntosh, Peachland
Agencies need better fund managers
Dear Editor:
Last week it was ICBC crying they lost $1 billion in their investment portfolio.
Now we hear Worksafe
BC has lost almost $3 billion. ‘Seems to be a common thread, all these organizations associated with the BC government have no idea how to manage investments.
I don’t imagine Warren Buffet has lost billions. The truth is they haven’t actually lost anything unless they sold off late at a discount.
Most stocks have rebounded nicely in the last few weeks. By the end of summer, stocks could be back to their pre-COVID levels.
They both need to fire their fund managers and find a competent one, with a proven track record.
Gord Marshall, Kelowna