Thank you Tom Budd for your generosity
Dear Editor:
I read the article in the Oct. 30 edition of The Daily Courier about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our community’s most generous philanthropist, Tom Budd.
Through his personal struggles and tragedies, he has remained committed to giving back to others and I am suggesting that now, we give back to him by telling him how much we appreciate all that he has done for our community over the past many years.
I would like to say a big “thank you” to him and wish him well, both now and in the future.
I have never met Tom, but I have read many stories about him in this newspaper and have always been impressed by both his generosity and his candour about his life.
Deanna Matthewson, Kelowna
Trick or treaters brought fun to Halloween night
Dear Editor:
As the pitter patter of little feet has subsided, I felt that I had to take a moment to say thank you to the little athletes, rock stars, superheroes and princesses, who graced us with their presence Halloween night.
We had no idea, of who, or how many, we could expect, because of the COVID-19 dilemma.
We were more than pleasantly surprised, with about half the number of little tricksters, who graced us with their appearance.
The costumes were wonderful, the attitude was appreciative, the mood was fun and respectful and the parents, who accompanied their children were as full of fun, as their kids.
The constant stream of characters, was an Incredible and enjoyable break, from the monotony of Isolation and solitary confinement, that we have experienced for the past few months.
Please accept my sincere thanks to all the characters who visited our home, and a special thanks to the parents, who made this opportunity, such a fun event for their family, and especially ours. Happy Halloween
Chuck Liebrock, Kelowna
Columnist wrong to call Jesus’s resurrection hoax
Dear Editor:
Is Jesus’s birth, death and resurrection really a hoax?
I felt I should address Bernie Bates’ comments in the Westside Weekly, Oct 14, calling belief in Christ’s virgin birth, His death and resurrection a hoax.
That was quite a mouthful Bernie. You may have been hurt in the past by religious events in your life, but you are offending and hurting the many who have found this living Jesus to have changed their lives.
I wish you could know the joy and peace of having sins forgiven and the precious fellowship with God all because of Jesus dying on the cross to be punished for the sins which we deserve to be punished for.
In this day, verdicts are arrived at with only a few witnesses. The resurrection of Jesus Christ was witnessed by at least 500 people.
It is quite obvious that a great event took place around 2020 years ago.
Anyone, and especially God, the Creator, can see the wickedness around the whole world. Our justice system is set up to punish people who break the law. How much more would a Holy, just God need to punish people that are disobedient to His laws.
Because of God’s great love for all people, He made the greatest sacrifice ever imagined. He performed a greater miracle, than ordinary birth, by having Mary, a virgin, be the mother of the son of God.
Although tempted as we are, Jesus grew up without sin, although He was tempted in all ways as any other human being. (In other words He understands what we go through). Jesus was willing to be crucified and take the sin of the entire world upon Himself.
All God asks of us is to repent of our sin and make the choice to believe and accept what was done on our behalf. We need to decide to make Him the Lord of our life and follow Him. He not only promised us eternal life with Him forever, but an abundant life and peace in our hearts while we live on earth. The alternative is to stay in Satan’s camp while on earth with eternal separation from God.
Yes, Jesus said that we will have tribulations in this world (that is due to sin) but He also said, “Be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” He also promised to be with us through it all. Choose today!
The Bible says, “Taste and see that the Lord is good.” You have everything to gain by accepting this great salvation, but you have everything to lose, for eternity, if you do not.
Esther Hees, West Kelowna
Sign-waving protesters need to grow up
Dear Editor:
For the second Saturday in a row I have driven past Abbott and Harvey in downtown Kelowna. A group of fanatics of some flavour managed to distract my attention from my primary responsibility of not killing any innocents with my vehicle by waving flags and placards with various messages on them.
I can only speculate that those people’s parents were overly restrictive which has resulted in a condition known as oppositional defiance disorder.
I encourage those people to seek treatment so they can live a life of contentment and serenity.
Immediately subsequent to the experience described above, I had the sudden urge to go and buy a huge pile of toilet paper. To my dismay I was only allowed to buy one package.
As a person that is able to make distinctions, I resisted the urge to rage at the cashier. After all, I am an adult.
Ralph Perrich, Kelowna
A few sensible restrictions help avert disaster
Dear Editor:
There are about 90 traffic fatalities in B.C.’s southern interior annually. So far there have been three COVID-19 deaths in the Interior Health region. Even while expressing sympathy for victims’ families, some question why this third death was significant enough to warrant a press release from Interior Health.
No press releases are issued when the third, fourth or 50th person dies from a traffic accident, so why the publicity over each COVID death? Isn’t this another example of our health-care system, politicians and media using pandemic hyperbole to further self-interested objectives? To push their public safety agenda that robs us of individual rights?
I sympathize with the discomfort around COVID media coverage. The recent focus on case counts with much less coverage of hospitalization numbers, positivity rates and the contextuality of mortality data is an indication the press tends to report the most eye-popping statistics.
But those who argue the relatively low COVID mortality numbers provide proof we are over-reacting to the virus might be missing a key point. The prudent approach our health-care leaders have taken is perhaps the primary reason why mortalities have not escalated dramatically. Without the lockdown earlier this year and the moral suasion efforts to follow social distancing and masking recommendations, it is possible we’d be talking about the prospect of triage at provincial hospitals and a larger universe of grieving families.
With respect to the disgruntlement associated with the erosion of freedom and individuality under public-health guidelines, let’s re-visit traffic fatalities. There are a host of rules that serve to keep traffic mortality rates within a reasonable range. Most of us are happy to stop at stop signs and red lights, to slow down through school zones, and to turn our lights on at night. We accept these constraints because we recognize without them, we would be infringing on the safety of others. Next time we ask ourselves if we should wear a mask or host a party for 30 people, we might ask ourselves if we should drive at 100 km/h through school zones.
Some might assert that while we can be sure slowing down through school zones will lower accident rates, do we know that limiting social contact, maintaining social distancing and mask-wearing will reduce the spread of the virus?
While I believe these actions will help stem the spread and allow us to return to normal sooner, I understand others are skeptical. I would propose these folks ask themselves: Why buy fire insurance for one’s home when the probability of a house fire is remote? Even though it is likely we end up “wasting” our premium on fire insurance, we buy it anyway on the off-chance it allows us to avoid a disastrous outcome.
It’s no fun paying insurance premiums, just like it’s no fun wearing masks and restricting social circles. But there is merit in absorbing some cost to avoid disaster scenarios.
Tim Simard, West Kelowna
Fighting racism should be priority for new gov’t
Dear Editor:
Canadians want peace officers who serve the law and do not behave as if they are above the law. Violence perpetrated by police must not be naively accepted as “self-defence” or ignored as routine, and most definitely should not brushed under the carpet as media memory dims.
As the provincial government settles into a new term of service to the people of B.C., be reminded that electors are expecting action to stem institutional racism in all levels of government and in overt racism in provincial policing services, particularly those provided by the RCMP.
While individuals continue the struggle to come to grips with racism in their personal and social interactions, members of the legislature have a responsibility to assure that public institutions serve equally the interests and welfare of everyone living in the province.
Racism does not negatively affect only minorities, it impacts negatively on the whole of society. We need the full participation of all members of the community to find solutions to the horrendous social challenges facing us.
While government may not be able to legislate away individual racist attitudes, our elected representatives can ensure an end to police impunity for the use of excessive force while carrying out policing duties and the eradication of institutional practices that benefit only one group in our diverse society.
This should be a bipartisan endeavour for the new term of office for a new government and an excellent start to assuring a just society for all citizens.
Lynn Whitehouse, Kelowna