Is a golf game worth putting others at risk?
Dear Editor:
So what is the upside and the value in a few rounds of golf that could put not only golfers but citizens at large at risk?
The fact is that those with the virus do not know that they have the virus until after they have had the opportunity to pass it along.
Is a game of golf so important that the golfer could return to their house where they could infect members of their family or contaminate others in grocery stores, service stations etc.?
This should not be a decision left to golf courses and golf course managers or members to decide.
Until such time as this has the complete blessing of the province, I say keep the golf course is closed.
Let’s not be selfish.
Bob Bissillion, Kelowna
Dog owners appear to have their own set of COVID rules
Dear Editor:
I am confused. Wasn’t the general advice against spreading the COVID-19 to stay home?
And if you have a dog that needs letting out, to take the dog out and do it quickly?
Parks are closed. Playgrounds are closed. People can go for walk, and then stay at least two metres away from others, and avoid busy areas.
If that is all true, what are all those young people doing in Rowcliffe Park off Richter Street, spending the day on blankets with their friends, and/or with their dog running free on the main field?
Couples and singles with dogs unleashed stand around chatting without wearing masks, admittedly taking advantage of the empty spaces.
(There is also an off-leash dog park adjacent, but it is often dog-free).
Why is there a group of people doing yoga on the field?
It looks like Rowcliffe Park is busier than ever.
Why are these young people not aware that their behaviours are putting the community at large at risk, as one does not have to show symptoms to carry the virus?
Why do they feel entitled to let their dog off leash, when the park signs clearly state: leash only, and, dogs only on the cement paths allowed?
Why is the new occupant riding the elevator with others not aware that, since she is admittedly visiting her mother in a care home frequently, she should at least wear a mask and gloves, or ride the lift alone, and that untested people without symptoms, are not necessarily COVID-19 free?
Why, oh, why are there so many ignorant citizens in Kelowna?
J. van Zanten, Kelowna
Leaders today don’t appreciate heroes of the past
Dear Editor:
Edward Jasper Webb was one of the “old white men” our leftist socialist leaders of today espouse are “irrelevant.” He was my wife’s grandfather.
He was an unknown hero in the Royal Navy who selflessly saved nine men after his ship, a light cruiser, was sunk in the midst of the Indian Ocean in the Second World War, with a loss of over 400 men.
They gave their lives for our freedom. These “old white men” fought to keep politically correct idiots and their lemming followers free to disparage them.
Fortunately, many appreciate the sacrifice. Webb lived to tell of his experiences after immense suffering for our freedom. Out of respect for his and his shipmates’ unwavering fight for freedom, I share a poem he wrote:
“There we stayed and fought in that ocean vast,
All Hell’s inferno; that Torrid High Noon,
And we cursed as the (enemy) went flying past
When our blazing Oerlikons breech-jammed too soon,
And never, I think, in the years gone by,
Since I saw that bloody battle begin,
Did the dying so long refuse to die,
And the wily Nippon’s so hardly win.
Oh, my shipmates’ eyes, where victory shone,
Lay dying for Freedom’s cause, so true,
But I who could only bellow “Fight on,”
Had the hellish and hardest task to do,
For they whispered my name with their dying breath,
And I who now live in this world of today,
Still see those brave young men engulfed in death,
But I am whelmed in deeper gulfs than they,
Oh, my fleet-mates — Old Time Memory brings,
Though in all those ships now their coffins, lie,
Like the Ancient Mariner’s thousand slimy things,
Still live on this wicked world – and so do I.
Oh, those brave young men in their righteous rage,
Their doughty deeds unwritten by History’s pen,
And their glory unmissed in this mindless age,
Whose selfish greed disowns those forgotten men””.
Words cannot express the suffering that these men paid for the price of our freedom, these “old white men” and countless others of every colour who were freedom’s fighters.
They are now forgotten, by clueless government officials in the highest offices in the land who disdain them as “irrelevant” in this age of political correctness and stupidity which is dressed up as “enlightenment” by mindless bureaucrats.
Garry Rayner, West Kelowna
Skies much clearer since all the planes were grounded
Dear Editor:
Many days in the last month having had unusually clear skies here in the Okanagan, due to the lack of contrails left by high-flying flights originating in Vancouver heading east and from Calgary or Toronto travelling west, mostly carrying tourists.
I believe those of us who have invested in solar panels, should seriously consider a class-action lawsuit against all tourist flights into or out of Canada.
Not only should we be reimbursed for past losses of credits towards our electrical costs, but we should also be compensated for any future losses by non-commercial aircraft creating our overcast skies.
The few solar panels that I have installed on my garage roof have produced more kilowatt hours over the last 30 days than in any similar time in the past two years.
I think anyone looking up at the blue skies we now have should be able to see the connection between the contrails and the resulting cloud cover caused by planes from the early morning to late at night.
It is a reminder also of the occurrence of 9/11 when all flights, with the exception of military aircraft, were restricted for a day or two resulting in the clearest skies North Americans had seen in years.
Frank Martens, Summerland
It’s time for all of us to become COVID heroes
Dear Editor:
The late and great David Bowie released a track called “We can be Heroes” back in the day. I last heard it played in a local bar before the COVID-19 shutdown came into full force.
At the time, it seemed like a rather innocuous benign song to listen to over a glass of Okanagan wine. Then I heard it again today and it hit me. Yes we can do this, get through this and beat it. We can all be heroes. This will make you a hero.
As soon as you get home, wash your hands, do nothing else, that’s the key. Then go back and disinfect all you touched on the way in (like your door knob or security touch pads)
When you see people blatantly assembling in a crowd, tell them to stop it, if you’re uncomfortable with this, call the police immediately. That will make you a hero.
I believe we are a situation far worse than the Second World War as we are fighting an unknown enemy with no objectives, no counter-intelligence report agendas, nothing. We need heroes.
COVID-19 has a three times higher rate of infection than Norwalk virus and 1% mortality rate, according to the latest information, which seems to change by the hour.
Sadly, Bowie died January 2016. His greatest gift to us all was his belief we can be heroes.
It’s important we get it more than ever, fight this devil. Be a hero.
Doug Rosen, Kelowna
Care homes need help from Armed Forces
Dear Editor:
We need the medical technicians from our Canadian Armed Forces helping in care homes in Ontario and Quebec.
To help the exhausted workers, they can cook, clean and help care for our elderly. They are highly skilled, trained and are needed.
To deploy soldiers to keep social distancing, but not to provide the most needed medical help for our vulnerable seniors is devastating.
Those poor old souls, isolated in a room, do they understand why. Many seniors in those small rural community facilities can’t afford cable TV. Please send the help they need.
Gail Gulyas, Kelowna