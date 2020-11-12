Ceremony was different, but still emotional
Dear Editor:
At the 11th hour, of the 11th day of the 11th month, I stood on my balcony remembering. I turned on the TV and listened as the bugle played the Last Post in Victory Square in Vancouver.
I heard the lament of the bagpipe. I heard the quiet of the choir humming Abide With Me. I sang our national anthem and then at the end of the service, God Save The Queen.
Tears flowed easily to the words of the speaker as a few wreaths were laid.
As I quietly reflected on all the freedoms we have and sometimes take for granted, my thoughts were how calmly we voted and how calmly we waited for the results. Then those who were elected graciously accepted and those who were defeated did so as well.
It was a very different Remembrance Day for me, all alone on my balcony,. However, I remembered, as I will every day until I can remember no more. Lest we not forget.
Beryl Itani, Kelowna
No ceremonies, but shopping considered OK
Dear Editor:
Can anyone explain why Remembrance Day parades and cenotaph gatherings could not be held because of COVID-19?
These events are held outside where apparently the infection rate is not so high.
But, all the big stores like Home Depot, Rona, Walmart, were open with no rules except to wear a mask, which a lot of people refuse to do.
No social distancing at all. Nudging past each other or just standing basically shoulder to shoulder to shop. Don’t health authorities think this is spreading the virus? I work in a store that was high volume people on Nov 11 and just don’t understand.
Pat Cameron, Lake Country
We shouldn’t pay people not to work
Dear Editor:
Federal financial assistance programs need some serious fine tuning.
Whether it was the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, now expired, or the new $500 per week benefit program that has been introduced and is slated to run until summer 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made it too easy to collect money for not working.
As a result, taxpayers are going to be left with serious debt for funding some people who choose to not work. Don’t get me wrong, some need the financial assistance, but I see too many “Help Wanted’ and “Now Hiring” signs that don’t seem to ever come down.
A few weeks ago, I stopped at an orchard to buy some apples and in discussion with the owner I was told they only received one application for employment this year and were scrambling to get the fruit off the trees prior to the frost.
Hard to imagine that we have thousands locally receiving money for not working in the same area we have employers that can’t find employees,
I doubt we are unique and this is likely happening across Canada. We need a government registry that employers can call to have workers supplied, anyone on a financial assistance program who is physically and mentally able should be registered and when called with a local job offer if they elect to decline, they should lose their eligibility for any government program that pays them to not work.
It makes no sense that businesses should suffer with a lack of employees by having to compete with government programs that pay people to stay at home.
Government should be helping to stimulate the economy by encouraging people to return to the work force instead of creating a generation of dependents while taking Canada further into debt.
Guy Bissonnette, Lake Country
Most dangerous fool has plenty of supporters
Dear Editor:
Someone once said, “any intelligent fool can make things bigger, more complex and more violent. It takes a touch of genius — and a lot of courage to move in the opposite direction.”
U.S. President Donald Trump has made his country’s national debt much, much bigger with his tax cuts for the wealthy; made achieving global peace more complex with his small-minded bigotry; and made American society potentially more violent with his disrespect for laws, traditions, decency, and above all, democracy.
Trump chose the phrase “Make America Great Again” as his mantra. His objective was not the greatness of the United States, but a self-serving means to manipulate the emotions of voters to fulfil his pathologic need to see himself as a so-called winner, no matter what the cost. His off-handed dismissal of scientific data concerning COVID-19 and global warming speaks volumes about his values and goals.
Trump has demonstrated he has all the attributes historians will use if they are ever asked to determine who was the biggest, and most dangerous, fool to occupy the White House. It boggles the mind to realize nearly 50% of Americans see him as their champion.
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon
Dairy farmers tired of waiting for support
Dear Editor:
Dairy farmers are tired of waiting and are breaking their silence.
The federal government made significant market access concessions in three successive trade deals: the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) with Europe, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) with the Asia-Pacific region and finally the new Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), which came into effect July 1. Combined, the three represent an annual loss of at least $450 million in revenue.
As a result of these agreements and concessions to the WTO, by 2024 18% of domestic dairy production will be outsourced. Foreign producers will supply milk for imported dairy products, which will displace dairy products made with Canadian milk on supermarket shelves.
In 2019, the government announced compensation for CETA and the CPTPP, to be paid directly to farmers over eight years. The first instalment was issued at the end of last year, then silence: no further payments, and no word on when the remaining payments would be issued.
The government also committed to compensation for CUSMA, but so far no further details have been announced.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Agriculture Marie-Claude Bibeau have each repeated their commitment to compensating dairy farmers for these trade agreements.
In the Speech from the Throne, they said “farmers keep our families fed, and we will continue to help them succeed and grow.”
Dairy farmers have not made it through the pandemic unscathed. However, we have not asked for pandemic-related financial assistance, while in other countries like the U.S., farmers received a multi-billion-dollar bailout.
Canadian dairy farmers continue to manage the negative effects of the pandemic, but these trade deals will have impacts that are much wider-reaching and longer-lasting.
Given the pandemic, Canadians are demanding greater self-sufficiency in our food production. The pandemic has demonstrated the weakness of a model that relies disproportionately on the U.S. for our food. By holding out on its commitments to dairy farmers, the government is weakening a sector essential to our food security.
Dairy farming supports over 221,000 full-time-equivalent jobs, contributes $19.9 billion annually to Canada’s GDP, and generates $3.8 billion in tax revenue every year. Without the promised compensation, farmers may delay or cancel investments, which will have serious consequences.
That’s why we are reminding the government of its commitment to mitigate the impact of these concessions. Where does your local MP stand on this issue?
Pierre Lampron, president, Dairy Farmers of Canada
News story pre-judges, smears Vatican
Dear Editor:
Re: “Details could send shockwaves through the Vatican,” (page A8, Nov. 7):
I was surprised to read a hostile article pre-judging a two-year Vatican inquiry into Cardinal T. McCarrick’s homosexual misconduct that was to be released on Nov. 10.
I had some idea that editorial policy would never publish anything of prejudice that would cast unnecessary confusion on an easily identifiable people within its circulation. Half truths are like half bricks — they can be thrown further.
The Catholic people of Kelowna love their church with their hearts, and know that over 2,000 years there are many failures by church leaders.
Yet this article, by Nicole Winfield in New York made a huge effort from a distance to discredit their belief. It was incredibly dogmatic, undermining their love for the church. Almost all of them never heard of Cardinal before this.
This kind of journalism, is rightly identified by U.S. President Donald Trump as “fake news.” Vatican media observers are always thirsting for a crisis, to scent a downward thrust and to poke about in the wounds caused by scandals. It is a morbid delight in failure and it develops a culture of mistrust.
How can ordinary “the salt of the earth Catholics” not be distressed by such a presentation in their local paper?
In any organization, like the Vatican, with several thousand people, it is impossible to have only sincere, good people. In church life, we have to concede the one side, with all the deplorability associated with it, but the other side should not be overlooked. It impresses me how many church pastors I have met over 50 years who, from their hearts want to act and live for God, for the church and for the dignity of human beings.
This outweighs the other side for me and I say all society is like this. We are even informed of this by the Lord! The bad fish are are also in the net.
Irish writer C.S. Lewis took the line that the speed of communication imposes a burden on people which overwhelms them.
I would suggest, as the Vatican proposed, that if you want the truth of McCarrick’s misconduct and his treatment by the Vatican, you are to read the whole report.
It was said of Henry Chadwick, former dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford that he had little time for the blood sport of journalistic attacks. “He was usually generous but capable of a courteous demotion job when well deserved.”
Fr. Harry Clarke, Penticton