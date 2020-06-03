One intersection doesn’t need 11 sets of lights
Dear Editor:
I’ve never been to Vegas, but now feel I have.
The “T” intersection at Pandosy and Sutherland has 11 sets of lights, or 33 individual lights, if you prefer.
That seems distracting to me.
It is, in my opinion, keeping pace with the civic overspending we all get to pay for.
Kind of like the $600,000 bathroom at Gyro Beach. For that price (if it isn’t already over-budget) you and I can buy a very nice house with three or more bathrooms all while buying the land.
Gordon Harris, Kelowna
A couple wildlife cameras will catch illegal dumpers
Dear Editor:
Re: illegal dumping on logging roads
It is as simple as installing a few game cameras, one facing up the road and another facing down the road.
Match the loads on vehicles as well as licence plates and arrest the ones that come down empty.
The load can be found up the road to match the pictures of the up camera.
The driver and the vehicle plates will be visible in the photos.
These cameras come on sale at Canadian Tire from time to time.
A few good heavy fines and printed in the media will help to stop this mess.
Maybe their vehicles should be impounded or lost? The proof is in the two loads.
Jorgen Hansen, Kelowna
Man wants to be able to lock up his garbage
Dear Editor:
It was sad to read of another bear having to be destroyed because it became habituated.
Conservation officers continually cite the problem as carelessness on the part of humans and mostly the way we handle our garbage. There is no doubt that this is the case.
Public education is the answer, but also it would help if either our†municipal government offices or the Conservation offices provided information when asked.
I personally have tried several times over the years to find out where to purchase the locks that I have seen on some of the municipality provided garbage bins but have never received an answer.
If $10 or $20 would help save wildlife I am sure most responsible people would make the investment. I would.
I realize that the lock would have to be disengaged the morning of curbside garbage collection, but the locks could be engaged the rest of the week making them bear proof. In the cooler months there isn’t that much of an issue keeping garbage bins in the garage for those who have one, but in the hotter months if you store the bins inside they tend to percolate in an enclosed area which creates a foul odour. That is why I leave my bin outside.
These locks should be provided by the municipalities to every home and the cost added to our next year property taxes, but as that isn’t in the works, could someone please send a letter to the editor informing the public where these locks are available as I would like to do my part to help save wildlife.
Guy Bissonnette, Lake Country
Pandemic calls for a good leader, and B.C. has it
Dear Editor:
As I turned the page of the new Maclean’s magazine, I saw a photo of Dr. Bonnie Henry entering a television briefing room.
The photo was un-posed. She looked tired. My eyes filled with tears.
Dr. Henry has become a beacon for us in British Columbia.
Unassuming in manner, she is powerful in presence. Her bell-like voice, soft but clear, is kind and calm and safe — the qualities she coaches.
In the kingdom of coronavirus, we speak of herd immunity, a perhaps unreachable goal.
More relevant now is the thing we call herd instinct. We humans are herd animals, we look to be led. Dr. Henry has led us.
Dr. Henry has asked for our trust, but not blind trust. Schooled in previous pandemics, she has assessed when to go hard and when to go soft.
The Maclean’s article identifies the priorities she set, which have made B.C. a leader in managing the new virus.
The shutdown she ordered was not as drastic as in many other jurisdictions. When leaders in other provinces were advocating punitive responses to people who flouted safety rules, she urged tolerance. “Be kind” was always her message.
Many factors go into management of the COVID-19 virus. But leadership is one of the most important. The virus has frightened us all very badly. We don’t feel calm. We don’t feel safe. We need someone who revives in us the feeling of safety.
In emergencies, good leadership is crucial. But good leaders do not always emerge.
Gary Willis, Kelowna
Criminals don’t get justice in our justice system
Dear Editor:
Re: Home invaders should fear for their lives (letter to the editor, May 30):
I have to agree with the author that our injustice” system just does not work in lessening any criminal activity in Canada. It’s a revolving wheel.
It’s laughable yet very sad at the same time. I have absolutely no confidence in our courts that they will treat criminals as criminals and start looking after the “victims” of crime.
I’m sure that being a police officer is hard enough, but to see these same criminals back on the streets to repeat their crimes time and time again must be disheartening.
As for our judges, just remember one thing, criminals may start off doing small illegal activities, but over time they may become our next violent offenders.
If the punishment fit the crime, the revolving wheel might have a few less spokes to deal with.
How do officials and some of our judges within our court system sleep at night knowing that these same criminals they’ve let back on our streets will undoubtedly continue their criminal activities.
As Mr. Smithyman alluded, good law-abiding people will defend their families and property if need be because the courts won’t or don’t have the will to.
Changes in our justice system are a no brainer.
Wayne Murphy, Penticton
Action needed now on sub-par care homes
Dear Editor:
This is not meant to criticize well-run long-term care facilities, of which there are many. However, there are countless centres that are disgraceful, in every respect.
Many people who visit parents, friends or married partners at these facilities, even though they complain, run the gauntlet of bureaucratic nightmare. We’ve all seen care homes that are ill-run, badly staffed, filthy or allow abuse in many forms.
We’ve all heard from the media, word-of-mouth and from people who have personally experienced the above.
It is no secret that the majority of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Canada occur to the elderly.
Assuming this is true, why? Who is ultimately responsible for this? Can this be narrowed down to poor inspection of these premises, mismanagement or greedy owners? If so, someone or some organization should be held responsible and severely punished, starting with the worst of the worst.
An example must be made and made quickly, before more of our elderly, who have worked so hard in their lives so that when they leave this earth, they can do so with dignity.
Justice in the form of severely imposed heavy fines, incarceration or loss of licence should be quickly imposed. It is not the time for committees or inquiry. It is a time for action.
It is obvious that watchdogs worth their salt, should be the guardians of our elderly. Or, they should be quickly terminated.
The sooner this is cleaned up, the sooner COVID-19 will diminish and the sooner we can get back to near normalcy.
Ron Gobeil, Parksville