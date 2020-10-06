Trudeau fiddles with pipelines as forests burn
Dear Editor:
As I write this, the Trudeau government is spending tens of billions of dollars on the Trans Mountain pipeline. I believe the climate impact of this project is the equivalent of adding 34 million cars to Canada’s road every year. In other words, the government may as well be pouring fuel on the West Coast wildfires.
Just weeks ago, communities across Canada were breathing in smoke from climate driven wildfires on the West Coast. The climate emergency is at our doorstep. Why aren’t we responding with the urgency that it demands?
Instead of needlessly wasting money on a climate wrecking pipeline, why doesn’t the Trudeau government invest in meaningful action to build back better from the pandemic and economic crisis?
It’s time for a Green New Deal that retools our economy to tackle the climate crisis while generating millions of jobs.
Tina Rader, Kelowna
Original sin: alive and well across globe
Dear Editor:
In the media, reporters thirst for a crisis, a fall from grace, to scent a downward trend and then to poke about in the wounds. It is a kind of delight in downfall, in destruction, in corruption, which has now developed a culture of despair.
Something very sickening is being fed to us; ignoring our deepest hunger as created beings. Soap operas are about people destroying one another as entertainment.
The greatest victims are youth, who are being sold a bunch of half truths about themselves that blocks out the real desires of their hearts; making them fugitives from life. Tennessee Williams wrote: “I have only one theme for all my plays which is the destructive impact of society on the sensitive, non conformist individual.” What youth are hearing from media does not deal with the real questions they have about themselves, as created beings with a religious sense and infinite longings.
A recent development in political arrogance is pledging to eliminate racism. Has a cure been found for original sin?
What have political leaders been able to do about the social disintegration caused by post traumatic stress, drug abuse, child abuse, pornography, promiscuous sexuality, abortion, murders, suicides, family breakdowns and the rise of misfits? Todays refugees and boat people are warning us that the footsteps of the starving, angry, deceived and dispossessed people will make the world tremble.
An interesting, modern film, Winter Sleep, from Turkey makes a thrilling attempt to shine a light on our understanding of their human existence.
It is a film about you and me. It focuses on the deprived souls of the spectators. The director, Celan, said on the film’s success at Cannes: “I try to understand the human soul more. It spells out that unhappiness unrecognized is unhappiness compounded. Today we know less about man and how he reacts on earth than we do about Mars.”
Fr. Harry Clarke, Penticton
Hybrid owner concerned by engine failure
Dear Editor:
I am writing this letter to help determine if our Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is a one-off faulty vehicle or if the issue we encountered is systemic with Hyundai Sonata Hybrids. I am concerned that there may be more Hyundai Sonata Hybrid owners out there that have had the engines in their vehicle fail, and because of the failure, have had their safety put at risk.
The safety issue is a major concern because on the late evening on Aug. 14, we were driving our 2011 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid on the highway when suddenly the engine light came on and the vehicle was rendered inoperable.
We had to pull over immediately leaving us stranded along a busy two-lane highway.
It could have turned out far more serious. The vehicle was emergency towed back to Kelowna. Long story short, after a hefty pre-repair bill the Hyundai service technicians informed me that the gasoline engine on the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid was seized and needed to be replaced, hugely increasing the total repair cost.
I was astounded as the vehicle only has 86,935 km and is a hybrid so quite a bit less miles on the actual gas motor itself. Hyundai Canada has had a multitude of engine recalls from 2011 onward, but as of yet, no engine recall on the Hybrid model. Hyundai owners should check out the link to Hyundai Canada’s recall page to see if your vehicle is affected or at Transport Canada web page
If you are a Hyundai Hybrid Sonata owner and have experienced a shutdown/stall situation or if you have experienced and engine failure which has put safety at risk, then you need to contact Transport Canada at: 1-866-995-9737 and report your experience. This will strengthen the ongoing safety and recall investigation.
Roberto Basso, Kelowna
Numbers don’t tell the whole COVID story
Dear Editor:
Thank you so much for your article about the flat curve of Covid-19 in our region (“Valley’s virus curve virtually flat,” Oct. 3).
I am so tired of the fear-mongering narrative about “case” numbers, when I believe those numbers include many false positives, and people who have no symptoms.
Hospitalizations and deaths are the only numbers that matter (and even then they include people who have other serious co-morbidities). So refreshing to see a newspaper publish the facts for a change.
Dawn Meier, Kelowna
‘Freedom,’ virus protests prove at least one thing
Dear Editor:
There we were, driving into Kelowna a day or two after every news source in the world was leading off with President Trump being admitted to hospital with COVID-19. As we crossed Abbott Street, we drove through a gaggle of maskless anti-COVID protesters holding up their “freedom” and “conspiracy” signs.
This proves, once again, that you cannot fight stupidity. Ever!
Roderick MacIntosh, Peachland
In your own words
Letters to the editor should be 400 words or less. Preference is given to concise, emailed letters. All letters are subject to editing for length or clarity.
Include your name, address and a daytime phone number for confirmation. Letters to the editor, opinion and editorial columns and articles submitted to the Courier may be published in print, electronic or other forms.
Email: letters@ok.bc.ca.