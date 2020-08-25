Share the road with an assycle
Dear Editor:
The ebike is transforming mobility in the same way the bicycle did on its technological introduction in the 19th century.
Ebike uses an electric assist. Therefore, it should be called an assycle. Similarly then, the ecyclist becomes an assyclist. As with any new technology there is an impact on the community.
Today, the assycle is having both a positive and a negative impact. Its contribution is going to be very significant. But, like any new technology it requires oversight.
The problem is that the assycle is really a motorcycle capable of speeds over 35 km/h.
To protect cyclists, motorists, pedestrians and walking paths the community should be introducing oversight on the assycle.
These would include a driving test, a vehicle licence, accident insurance and speed limits.
Let’s keep our community calm, safe and kind.
Dave Jones, Kelowna
Things not to do in the business world
Dear Editor:
Presenting a well-written letter of recommendation signed by your mother will not favourably endorse your resume.
Looking your boss’s wife in the eye and telling her that she looks attractive will
either get you promoted or fired, depending on her age.
Asking someone if they have “false teeth” will not normally allow you even a modicum of latitude.
Telling your doctor that you keep having nightmares about them will not foster a good doctor/patient relationship.
Expecting the editor of your local newspaper to send you a get well card is wishful thinking.
Telling the village gossip in the office to keep it a secret is akin to posting it on the
office billboard or Snapchat.
Passing gas from a multi-boiled egg breakfast in the elevator full of office colleagues will only be tempting fate as to the culprit.
Asking for a raise when the company you work for has had its worst quarter, thanks to you, is not a good idea.
Calling in sick on vacation shows a severe misunderstanding of your job description.
Yawning constantly when your boss is seriously trying to make a point is not considered job endearment.
Standing at the clock-out machine with your time card in your hand will not suggest employee long-time loyalty.
Having a sordid affair with the janitor will garner little attention if you are the office cleaner.
And finally... never tell the boss that his badly bony head looks rather elegant, then fall to the floor in raptures.
Don Smithyman, Oliver
Raise drinking age in B.C. to 41
Dear Editor:
As the major increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections appear to be coming from people in the 20-to-40 age group, and as this appears to be a result of drug- and alcohol-related parties, why not raise the legal drug and alcohol age to say 41 until the curve is flattened once again?
Talk about an incentive.
Bruce Cline, Victoria
Tories, Bloc want to usurp power
Dear Editor:
Watching Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre’s performance of throwing redacted copies into the air, exclaiming Liberals are hiding the truth, epitomize the truth about these investigations — they are not about substance, they are just political theatre.
Poilievre is a polarizing figure in Ottawa. Detractors such as former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair called him “smug and arrogant.”
His former boss, Stockwell Day, said “Poilievre is hard to know, but he’s always willing to take on the difficult tasks.” Today he relishes his role as the party’s lead prosecutor.
The Liberals have admitted this was not their finest hour, but it was an emergency and Canadians needed help right away. If the process got sloppy it was because Liberals were in haste to do good.
Released documents clearly show what the Liberals have said along. Conservatives did find one descriptive flip-comment among the 5,000 pages.
But does one comment constitute a scandal? Or does it just indicate somebody might need a vacation.
Poilievre has delivered a constant stream of bad-faith arguments. Using cabinet confidentially redactions, he concludes the Liberals are hiding something; therefore the investigation must continue — baseless partisan puffery looking to build a mountain of scandal out of a molehill of procedural errors.
Conservatives are offering Canadians Stephen Harper redux — back to the future. Except, we’ve already realized those answers did not fit well then and we know they certainly don’t fit our post COVID-19 world now.
The prorogation shut down the unproductive Conservative tactic of endless, time-wasting partisan attacks and reset the legislative agenda, to bring in sweeping changes to Canada’s social safety net.
In Ottawa today, the centre is under attack from the fringe; the Conservatives and Bloc seek to usurp power; the Liberals, NDP and Greens want to help Canadians.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
PM must believe in resurrection
Dear Editor:
It’s a miracle! The federal Liberal “Patronage” Party is alive and well again.
Our Right Honourable prime minister must believe in resurrection.
Don Snider, Kelowna
