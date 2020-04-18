Trees, beavers, people need social contact
Dear Editor:
Trees in the forest warn each other of invading caterpillar attacks as they can apparently hear the creepy crawlies chewing on their leaves, and some species of these perennial plants can also release toxins to protect themselves from various parasitic species of insects.
Trees also figure out how to spread themselves around, or over an obstacle, such as a fence, or grow up through a crack in the rock face, and thrive.
Scientists used microscopic high-powered microphones, and found that flowers, apparently, could be heard whining when their leaves were being pruned. Although plants and trees don’t have a brain, per say, they still communicate and appear to feel on some level.
It is rather unnerving to think my salad may be screaming as I chomp down on it, or a cherry tomato, begging for mercy as it’s plucked from the vine.
It made me wonder how that Poplar which I photographed felt while it was being eaten alive by the King Kong of rodents, the mighty beaver.
Those animals are relentless with their total onslaught on the trees, creating dams for their lodgings and thus making changes to the landscape and also divert the water-flow trajectory — and often creating big problems for other creatures and the environment. Their destructive behaviours are eerily similar to humans.
I couldn’t help but feel sad for the tree carnage. The gaping hole in the Poplar where the beaver had chewed mostly through was grotesque. Was it my imagination, or did I hear the forest fall?
However, I snapped out of my melancholy in defence of the beaver that caused all this; as they were merely doing what beavers do to make a home for their families, as we as humans also do, using wood as well. What about clear-cut logging, is that not just as destructive, or more so?
The beavers, too, have strong family bonds and feelings. Apparently when their kits are orphaned and rescued by humans, the babies need to have affection and comfort from their caregivers or they will die; unlike other rehabbed infant wildlife that require minimal human interaction.
With the non-contact that many seniors and other single people face during this pandemic, I wonder how many will not survive due to the loneliness factor alone, a side-effect of COVID-19. Indeed it is a struggle for everyone, being that we’re social creatures like beaver.
Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel, Kelowna
Dictionary offers perfect definition of ‘Trumpery’
Dear Editor:
Who knew? What we are witnessing in the United States has already been described and verified. According to Funk and Wagnalls Standard Desk Dictionary, it is “trumpery,” defined as:
“1. Worthless finery, 2. Rubbish , nonsense 3. Deceit, trickery; adj. Showy but valueless.”
Kinda says it all, eh?
E.J. Walker, Okanagan Falls
Best way to deal with Trump is to ignore him
Dear Editor:
No I’m not a Donald Trump fan, but I could name more than a few politicians in Canada who, in my opinion, are his equal.
Trump is president of the United States of America, a foreign country — like it or lump it.
Many of the American people voted for Trump who promised to deliver the medicine to make America great again.
I suggest Canadians take Trump’s ramblings with a grain of salt and pull together to make Canada great again.
If Canada was threatened — not by the unknown coronavirus, but another hostile country — support for Trump would grow and glow in Canada as we would raise the SOS flag.
No country has perfect leadership, as witnessed daily around the world, including Canada.
I personally despised former U.S. president George W. Bush, but do Americans — and Canadians for that matter — care what I think?
Just be happy Trump hasn’t thought of making Canada the largest state in the union — or has he?
Tom Isherwood, Olalla
Home inspector says he’s not an essential service
Dear Editor:
As a home inspector I would really like to be busy, but at what cost?
I know that inspections are being done, hopefully with safeguards.
I am not sure the risks to the public or the inspector are worth it.
Real estate agents are also oblivious to reality when they are scheduling inspections without warning the buyer that they are getting an inspection by non-essential service.
If the service was approved, there should be rules about using personal protective equipment, cleaning and distancing that should abate any transfer of this virus.
The licencing of home inspectors is under Consumer Protection of BC, which needs to get busy and protect the consumer.
So buyer be aware that the law is being broken and you might be at risk.
Dwight Carroll, Akela Home and Building Inspection, Kelowna
Canada needs better testing to defeat COVID-19
Dear Editor:
On March 27, I wrote a letter outlining the difference between our experiences in Asia and Europe while on an extended holiday.
Between Jan 14 in Tokyo and Feb 25 in Lisbon, Portugal, we had our temperature taken at least 13 times — in Tokyo, Manila, Puerto Princesa, Cebu, Singapore, Bali and Doha — but not once in Canada since returning March 21.
There was no social distancing at Pearson Airport in Toronto or here in Kelowna. Not even a question about our travels or health.
The letter was not published.
Countries that are reputed to have success in controlling COVID-19 have one thing in common — testing, testing and more testing. It is stated that the only country in the world that tests fewer citizens than Canada is the United States.
Inside Canada, B.C. only tests people who are symptomatic and those at “risk.”
As a result, the number of cases reported are less than the real number (from evidence gathered elsewhere).
Why no testing? The official answer is lack of testing kits (or lack of money)? Perhaps they are not looking hard enough.
Yesterday, it was reported Emirates Airlines is now able to test passengers boarding aircraft with results in 10 minutes. COVID-free travellers are then given a certificate they can use in other countries for entry.
Alberta and Ontario are trying to determine the extent of the problem, which is essential to guide our health-care program. It is good our country has two real leaders.
Wouldn’t it be nice if the premier of B.C. or the prime minister of Canada would stop hiding and get testing?
Alan Nichols, Kelowna
Golfers will have to behave to keep their courses open
Dear Editor:
People may be questioning why some golf courses are starting to re-open during this pandemic. Golf is one of the few organized activities that can be enjoyed while keeping the required social distancing.
Courses are operating under very strict guidelines to restrict contact with other players and any common touch points (ball washers, flag sticks, bunker rakes etc). It is up to all golfers to follow these rules, otherwise the courses will be closed again.
Alan Rinehart, Kelowna
Regulations must prevent health-care workers from being bounced around
Dear Editor:
When are the provinces across this country going to man up and insist on health-care workers confining their services to one care facility?
There have been multiple lame excuses put forth for not mandating this.
When is the public going to demand it? Do we have to accept this as flagrant proof that seniors who comprise a huge financial base in this province, in particular, are not only dispensable but are being dealt a death sentence? This doesn’t need to happen .
COVID-19 migrates with health-care workers. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has been the only one with the courage to say so and this government the only one with the courage to stand behind her.
If there ever was a time that this province needed an NDP government, putting people first, and a Bonnie Henry, it is now. We should daily thank whatever deity we embrace and pray that those in charge continue to show some intestinal fortitude.
The question remains: why have we allowed not only private ownership but foreign ownership of our seniors’ residences (obviously a huge money maker), and the “bottom line” to determine the life or death of our loved ones?
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Email your letters to the editor to letters@ok.bc.ca