So much to celebrate on Canada Day
Dear Editor:
Happy Birthdeh to all Canadians, and others who love living in this great country!
We are multiculturally rich, with residents and new Canadians from many lands, and a strong indigenous community of First Nations, Metis and Inuit, 9% of our people.
Our melting-pot includes more foreign-born citizens than any other G-7 country, and we are home to the second largest French-speaking city in the world, after Paris, the largest Ukrainian population outside Russia and Ukraine, and fourth most German ex-pats,
And have the third largest number of descendants of British origin.
Existence is a miracle! Natural geography runs north-south, but we are west-east.
Pioneer communication beat the Rockies, Laurentian Shield, and Appalachian Mountains,
Thanks in part to building the world’s longest railway to bind our disparate peoples, we defied becoming the 14th colony in 1812, and U.S. invasion plans in 1903, 1916, and 1935.
Confederation was July 1, 1867, when four original provinces joined to become Canada — Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario (Upper Canada) and Quebec (Lower Canada).
And we have grown and evolved since to become 10 provinces and three territories,
With some intriguing symbols, and traditions to make our lives interesting.
The beaver is our emblem, honouring the fur trade that brought early prosperity;
Our motto is “A Mari Usque ad Mare” — from Sea to Sea (to Sea — often added);
Our coat of arms has symbols from four founders — England, France, Scotland and Ireland;
Our arborial emblem is the maple tree, for whose syrup we are the world leader. And that maple inspires the colours of our Canada tartan, as they cycle the seasons,
And also is the centre of our flag, flanked by symbolic red coasts, on a white base.
Red and white are traditional crusade-cross colours for France and England, respectively.
Others know us for poutine, Kraft Dinner, Timbits, maple syrup, bacon and Nanaimo bars; for saying eh!, the loonie, toonie, tuque, Caesar, mickey, chinook, stag, gotch and deke; for ye-hawing the Calgary Stampede, inventing the Canadarm, hockey and basketball; for entertaining the world with Adams, Anderson, Bieber, Cameron, Carrey, Cohen, Fox, Lang, Lavigne, McLaughlin, Mitchell, M
We have much to celebrate — Happy Canada Day!
Bruce Klippenstein, Okanagan Town Crier, Peachland
More often than not, police are the victims
Dear Editor:
First I acknowledge there are individuals within the police with prejudices, including racist members.
I am also white, male and well past 65, so clearly observing from a different perspective than Black, Asian and Indigenous Canadians.
I have never been a policeman, but have been a friend or neighbour to many, including one friend killed by a robber trying to escape a bar holdup.
I was not able to determine the many statistics for Canada needed to put the recent viral snapshots on police actions into perspective. There are numbers for the United States, we often parallel them, so an estimate of 10% of the American annual experience may help to approximate the extent of the problem our police now face on a daily basis.
Total active police, 110,000 (USA 1,100,000)
Total police interactions of all kinds 9,100,000 (U.S.: 91,000,000)
Total number of deaths at the hands of police (CTV) 2017-June 2019 (2.5 years) is 100 or 40 per year 0.00044%.
Total investigated complaints against police on arrests 42,000 (USA 420,000) or 0.46%
Total officers seriously injured or killed on duty during arrests/investigations 6,200 (U.S. 62,000) or 5.64% of all officers.
Our police clearly have a job that is dangerous, and can explode into their injury or death any given moment: when a car is stopped for any reason, when parties to a domestic dispute turn on the police with violence and weapons. When answering a “wellness call” for the sweetest, kindest, most generous person, who has been off their medications for a week and reverted into a violent, manic bent on harming whoever is in their sight, is it any wonder they approach every situation with extreme caution?
When a suspect is stopped and runs, the immediate thought is they are likely wanted on an arrest warrant for something — it could be anything from murder to missed alimony payments. Police must look to protect the public at large from a possible dangerous criminal. In those cases, the civilian has elevated the initial stop from enquiry to fugitive, with the corresponding change in tactics and risks during an arrest.
While no one condones the deaths of Ejaz Choudry, Rodney Levi or Chantel Moore and certainly not situations like George Lloyd’s manner of death, statistics show police are far too often the victim, like Heidi Stevenson in Nova Scotia, the three dead officers and two wounded in Moncton, or four killed in Mayerthorpe, Alta.
Individuals and some police agencies are prejudiced and racist; these need immediate correction.
Police are high risk, front-line workers protecting us from those who violate the law. Without them, who will protect the other front-line emergency personnel who answer medical and mental-health calls, all of whom are at risk without a police back up.
We are generally well served by our police. Thank you for being there.
Doug Waines, West Kelowna
Need tougher penalties on distracted drivers
Dear Editor:
Why are so many vehicles these days crossing the medium and crashing into innocent drivers or leaving the road and crashing into buildings?
Could it be that newer cars aren’t built as well as they used to be and have serious steering problems? Or could it be that many drivers nowadays are carelessly addicted and distracted to their hand-held devices?
Of course, we all know the answer. Almost every day, we encounter a texting driver or observe a vehicle weaving from side to side. Distracted drivers are very dangerous causing needless deaths and injuries — not to mention the large expense to society for increased health care, vehicle and road repairs, and property damage costs.
It’s time for our government to do something more than the present meagre fines, which apparently aren’t effective enough. It’s time to get their attention and seriously discourage them from their irresponsible practice. They are a danger to all of us.
They know better, yet they continue to habitually believe responding to texts is more important than the well being of others on the road.
How about taking their licence away for a month or more — workers or not. I’m sure that’ll get their attention. And save lives.
Richard A Muller, Kelowna
Conservatives using dirty tricks on themselves
Dear Editor:
The revival meet/cum-love in we witnessed throughout the two Conservative leadership debates belied the real situation behind the scenes.
Erin O’Toole has requested a police investigation into alleged theft of campaign information by the Peter MacKay campaign.
Conservatives? Stooping to dirty political tricks? Impossible! Unprecedented!
Similar to Andrew Scheer who even now feels the twist of the knife in his back, is O’Toole really surprised at this?
These tactics were allegedly used to try to unseat Liberal Irwin Cotler. These tactics allegedly worked to unseat Liberal Ruby Dhalla. Robocalls were allegedly used to misdirect voters. So why cry foul now?
When you hear Conservative mantra in the House of Commons and out, the mythical “phenomenal” work they did when in power and the personal attacks on their political opponents, that uneasy feeling you get of, as Yogi Berra said, “deja vu all over again,” is very real. You have indeed, heard it all before.
Winston Churchill, in 1948, said: ‘Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.”
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Female Mountie now one of the boys
Dear Editor:
The Kelowna female RCMP officer who dragged student, Mona Wang, face down, through her apartment building (handcuffed and in her bra) certainly proved herself “one of the boys.” By the way, wouldn’t a cop body camera (especially in this case) save a lot of, “she said, she said?”
Joy Lang, Penticton