Bylaw officers find prized cue
Dear Editor:
Recently, my husband’s pool cue and case were stolen from our vehicle. He immediately went on a search for it and saw some bylaw officers along the way and told them his story.
Avid pool players know how distressed he felt. He plays almost every day and was looking forward to playing that afternoon.
A short time later, while Brian was still out looking, there was a knock on our door. Bylaw officer Tyler was standing there with the beloved pool case in hand, while his partner, Dudley, waited in the truck. Wow, good work, men. Tyler was polite and kind and said they were happy to see a positive ending for a change.
Brian was shocked when he returned home and saw me holding up the case as he came up the walk. He called to thank them, but the line was busy and when Tyler called us back, our line was busy.
Tyler took the time to come back to the house and Brian was able to thank him in person.
Thank you Tyler and Dudley for what you did, and how kind you were. And we thank all of the bylaw officers and the police force, who put their lives at risk daily for our safety. We are grateful.
Hilary and Brian Maranda, Kelowna
Site C project can’t continue
Dear Editor:
I write concerning the ongoing downhill slide of the Site C dam, the most expensive project in B.C.’s history which, despite costs now heading towards $12 billion, about double the original price tag, is continuing as if everything were fine.
The Liberals and NDP do not seem interested in talking about it despite the Liberals promoting it for years and the NDP in late 2017 stating that it was too late to stop it, a position widely opposed and now seen as misguided.
Only the Green Party has stated they are prepared to shut down the project.
On Oct. 13, a report was issued by Robert McCullough, an economist and expert on power projects, stating that shutting down the project now would save BC Hydro ratepayers $116 million a year.
He cites escalating construction costs, unsolved geotechnical issues, falling costs of wind and solar power, the deterioration of Site C’s ability to compete in energy markets, dropping interest rates and the $1.1 billion loss by BC Hydro in related interest contracts.
The proponents are finally being faced with the fact the structure that has been built to date is sinking about an inch a month as a result of the weight of millions of cubic metres of concrete poured on top of it, the shale being in effect dried mud which becomes mushy when water wets it down. There is no bedrock in that area.
Fracking to access LNG has exacerbated the situation and caused thousands of earthquakes in the area, mostly small, but one measured 4.5 on the Richter scale which caused workers to evacuate.
A landslide in 2018 near Old Fort not far from Site C, cracked the only road out of the community, leading to the evacuation of 200 residents.
Other objections have already been made clear. BC Hydro estimates the prime agricultural land scheduled to be flooded could meet the nutritional needs of over one million people a year. Treaty rights of First Nations in the area have not been upheld. Wildlife would find their migratory corridor blocked by water.
Premier John Horgan now has appointed Peter Milburn, a former deputy finance minister, to look at the escalating problems and costs and to report back.
You can bet his report won’t be released until after the election. A recent open letter from over 18 distinguished people with experience on the issue asked Horgan to shut the project down until it is known whether it is financially and practically wise to continue. We are short on money to help combat the coronavirus pandemic and it would be far wiser to spend money earmarked for Site C on that than to continue to spend it on a project which has all the odds against it.
Peter Kerr, Kelowna
Lighthouse doesn’t suit Goats Peak
Dear Editor:
Goats Peak is a beautiful landmark.
The Regional District of Central Okanagan with support from many local and regional people secured a portion of the peak for a regional park.
The paths in this park offer great lake views. Hike to the top and it gets even better. There is no need for a lighthouse to find the way, to enhance the view or to enrich the experience.
In fact I would argue the opposite. A lighthouse, by definition a tower or other structure containing beacon light to warn or guide ships at sea, (Oxford Dictionary) is totally out of character with the natural environment and winery themes of the Okanagan Valley.
A lighthouse will detract from the view already provided by our beautiful environment. A lighthouse climb is not comparable to hiking up the trail to Goats Peak.
If the winery developers want to contribute to the Goats Peak experience, might I suggest they invest in the bike/walking path the Trails 2000 group has outlined to connect Goats Peak Park to Peachland.
Tourism would flourish if you could bike from Peachland cafes to Goats Peak winery. You could even name the trail after the winery.
Dianne Hayley, Peachland
Heartless article about homeless
Dear Editor:
Re: “Goodbye downtown Kelowna, we might not miss you,” Oct. 9.
Disparaging members of our society with mental health issues, addiction issues and homelessness, is heartless and ignorant.
Many of these folks have suffered serious traumas and abuse (residential schools).
Do you seriously think these folks want to be living like this? The current opioid crisis has decimated families, and taken the lives of many.
Why not write an article that promotes understanding and suggests solutions, or at the very minimum, compassion?
Goodbye substandard articles from contemptuous editors. We will not miss you.
Dan Ransom, Kelowna
Insulting people not the answer
Dear Editor:
Re: “Goodbye downtown Kelowna, we might not miss you,” Oct. 9.
As a citizen who has worked very closely with the street-entrenched population of downtown Kelowna, I am disappointed with the article.
I and others are saddened that you used your voice to strengthen the stigmatization of the homeless population. Please do not call yourself compassionate while using the words “druggie” and “undesirables of Kelowna.”
You have a platform that could be used in a such a positive way. It’s disappointing to see it used to put down our community with mental health and substance-use issues.
Haley Bare, Kelowna