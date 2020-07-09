Government gift should be shared
Dear Editor:
Yesterday my husband and I received a gift of $300 each — you guessed it — the federal government’s one-time bonus to seniors to offset extra expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
We brainstormed the best use for this bonanza. We are fortunate to have a comfy living style with most of our monthly expenses covered by our company and government pensions
The names of some seniors who don’t have this luxury popped into our heads. Also a couple of friends who struggle each month to make ends meet and hope no unexpected repair/emergency “moves the middle.”
Would they be receptive to the offer? Would they be insulted? I don’t know. Clearly, there’s pros and cons to the whole decision — to be made by the heart of each senior.
Maybe the safe and politically correct thing to do is to donate our $600 bonus to a registered charity like Salvation Army or Metro Community to help more than just one person. But we like the idea of a random act of kindness.
Vicki Bissillion, Kelowna
BC Parks underfunded for decades
Dear Editor:
The current health pandemic has shone a light on the cracks in many of our public systems, and BC Parks is no exception.
B.C.’s provincial parks have been chronically underfunded since the early 2000s, with minimal resources to manage nearly 15% of the land in our province.
This lack of funding has caused many issues within parks. Parks rangers are few and far between, leaving areas with no one to monitor for illegal activity such as wildlife poaching and dumping.
There are decades worth of maintenance and planning to do, to keep up with demand for outdoor recreation while safeguarding nature.
As B.C. reopens our communities and green lights local travel, camping and hiking in provincial parks provide one of the most affordable and spectacular ways to explore the province.
To keep these places open safely, we must invest in B.C.’s parks. Investing in parks means investing in community well being.
Karin Neilson, Vernon
Some things no different 80 years later
Dear Editor:
I glanced at U.S. Independence Day celebrations at Mount Rushmore at the weekend, and began thinking about how things have changed since the magnificent monument was formally opened in 1941.
The population of the U.S. was about 40% of what it is today, and the world population was about 33% of today’s total. Hitler declared war on Europe in 1939 when the U.S. had a total of about 180,000 in its regular army, which was smaller than Portugal’s.
American soldiers still practised in uniforms and tin helmets from the First World War. Neither political party had appetite to join the war in Europe, they were content with president John Quincy Adams’ dictum from 120 years before: “America goes not abroad in search of monsters to destroy; she is a champion and vindicator only of her own.”
However, just before re-election in 1940 President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) bolstered Britain’s faltering fortunes by signing a Land/Lease Agreement for 50 out-of-date US warships to go to U.K.
By the next year, the U.S. war effort was in full swing with factories converted to build ships, planes, tanks and guns.
There were armaments for themselves and surplus for the U.K. on more lease agreements, and by the time they entered the war after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour in December 1941, the U.S. was a world-class fighting machine.
Earlier that year, FDR met British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Newfoundland, where besides pledges for more war supplies, foundations were laid for the post-war world.
So much has changed in eight decades, and yet much remains the same. History seems to be repeating itself, as witnessed by Black Lives Matter protests. Forty-seven U.S. cities had race riots in 1943 following a movement of African-Americans from southern states to work in northern industrial centres.
Today, there is still hatred expressed on all sides. Maybe more people should take heed of what Austrian-born philosopher Karl Popper wrote at the end of the Second World War: “In order to maintain a tolerant society, the society must be intolerant of intolerance."
That’s a good starting point, especially with U.S. having changed from the non-intervention stance of 80 years ago to now boasting the greatest fighting force in the history of the world.
Bernie Smith, Parksville
Insight into how Trump backers think
Dear Editor:
Thank you Garry Rayner for your detailed political view of Donald Trump. (Great president or the greatest president? July 3).
It gives some insight to the mindset of those who support him.
Could you give us a similar critique of Barack Obama?
Joe Schwarz, Penticton
Email letters to: letters@ok.bc.ca