Tour called off at the last second
Dear Editor:
It’s such an odd feeling. I was ready to go. The tour file was in my hands and I was working with it. My book, maps, ‘intel,' games, prizes, foreign currency, itineraries, extra name tags and lots, lots more – ready in my briefcase.
I’d started to make my tour pre-calls. I’d checked on our lunch stop and our hotel en route to YVR. Double-checked clients’ selections for a lovely dinner with live music. Called local coaches and limo transfer drivers: yes, all ready. I’d phoned Victoria and Vancouver clients to introduce myself, ‘see you at the airport’ … and we’d discussed the opportunity to check-in online for our flight. I’d had WhatsApp video calls with our local guide who was waiting for us, a world away.
I was a typical, very busy, pre-tour tour director — like a race horse ready in the gates. This time: excited to be leaping out to take our group to super-natural New Zealand.
But the world was changing every minute. Fortunately, our company owner Roland and our incredible staff team have more than 48 years of combined travel/tourism experience. They were (and are) entrenched in the knowledge-gathering and essential decision-making required to keep our travellers – booked on all our tours – safe.
So, even though it was down to the wire. And, especially because it was down to the wire — the tour was postponed. Good decision.
Of course, we’re disappointed. A tour to New Zealand is one of those wonderful, far-flung experiences. But, as our staff made calls, each client understood. They (you) were watching the news along with us and hearing the emergent health and travel advisories; it wasn’t a huge surprise that we couldn’t go. At least, not right now.
So ‘race horse’ tour director Jill went "back to the barn" this time. I dismantled the file and started unpacking. It was over to our great office team to move all aspects into plans for next year.
As more tours have, and might be, postponed or cancelled during this unprecedented time, my fellow tour directors and I are thinking of everyone and sending our best. We so enjoy escorting our Wells Gray Tours’ travellers. You bring our work alive; we love helping you experience wonderful adventures at home and abroad! Stay healthy and we’ll see you soon.
Jill Hilderman,
Wells Gray Tours tour director
Why are seniors home doors open?
All day, every day, we are being bombarded with the message of "social distancing," even to the most extreme message from the Prime Minister of Canada who now includes threats of large fines and possibly prison time for non compliance.
All of this in the attempt to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Yet here, in the Interior Health region of B.C., we appear to have extended-care residences (administered by Interior Health) showing an open door policy in regards to visitors.
In vain, I have attempted to contact both The Minister of Health and Interior Health to question this procedure. It is my hope that this avenue of approach will bring some attention to this policy and procedure.
Ideally, something will be done prior to the COVID-19 virus entering facilities, endangering the lives and well being of the residents the dedicated staff (and their families at home), who by their duties, are compelled be in immediate contact to provide the care those in residents require.
Tom Crawford, Penticton
COVID-19 not world’s top killer
Dear Editor:
I came across the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website that shows updates of the COVID-19 situation around the world. I was shocked to see the amount of red (infections) on this map. It looks as though this virus is taking over the whole world. So, I thought about how this might compare to cancer around the world. Here’s what I found.
As I write, 24,127 people have died world wide from COVID-19. Last year about 10 million people died from cancer. In Canada, 83,000 people died of cancer while 39 people have died from COVID-19.
I was watching the news yesterday and they were reporting about portable morgues being set up, refrigerated trucks at hospitals for dead people. I am seriously trying to understand this. What happens to all the dead cancer patients? Why are we not in a frenzy about cancer deaths, heart disease deaths, traffic accident deaths? Did you know that about 1.25 million people died in traffic accidents worldwide last year?
Don’t get me wrong. I’m just as afraid as everyone else. My wife and I have self-isolated. We only go out for walks and bike rides. But even though I’m following the guidelines set out, I have to admit that I am still very skeptical. I keep asking myself, “What the hell is going on here?” The stats just do not add up for me.
Richard Knight, Kelowna
Who’s legacy is really the lousiest?
Dear Editor:
Re: The lousy legacy of Justin Trudeau (letter, March 20 by Fred B. Woodward):
How interesting this writer’s insightful views are. I’m quite sure his mention of “diatribe” is a scholarly reference to the Greek word meaning “discourse.”
There was nothing wise about the inception of the Phoenix pay system by the Harper government. In June of 2015, at Miramichi , payroll staff were already reporting they could not keep up with the complaints of people not being paid. To this, Tilly O’Neill-Gordon, Conservative MP for Miramichi, blithely said “just a matter of them learning their job.”
The election, if you recall, occurred many months later, in October of 2015, the second-longest campaign in Canadian history and certainly the costliest.
I grant you, the sad situation of Glen Assoun, whose file regarding his wrongful 17-year incarceration sat on the then-justice minister’s desk for 18 months without ever being dealt with, would indeed suggest being an accomplished lobbyist with a sense of entitlement and scant law experience are not credentials for a well thought-out ministerial appointment.
As a point of interest, Pierre Trudeau served in the Canadian Officers Training Corps from 1943 to 1945, but was never deployed overseas. Neither Brian Mulroney nor Stephen Harper served in the military, which is immaterial, except for the ghastly fact that Harper closed multiple Veteran’s Affairs offices, including here in Kelowna, making it difficult to access assistance.
Harper’s trip to India in 2012 cost taxpayers $2.5 million, including $1.2 million to fly two armour-plated Cadillacs and an SUV. Perhaps he should have only packed some "inappropriate clothing”.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna