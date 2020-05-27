Thank those people who are wearing masks – they may be feeling a little self-conscious
Dear Editor:
I’m in my car outside our neighbourhood grocery store, wondering if I should strap on “the mask.”
What the hell, on it goes. I walk in, and note that amongst the 10-12 patrons and the 7-8 staff members, there are only three others looking as silly as me ñ two staff members and one fellow in his 70s.
I go about my shopping, but I’m embarrassed. It’s not so much the vanity thing. I’m no Brad Pitt, more like Voldemort on a bad day. Who knows, perhaps the mask is an improvement.
But I can’t help sensing that people think I’m a cowardly wimp, easily swayed by the left-wing media, afraid of a virus when the odds of infection are about as likely as the Leafs winning the Stanley Cup.
I watched a short video earlier this week with a local reporter interviewing seven folks about their mask usage. Only two of the seven admitted to wearing masks when it was warranted ñ like in grocery stores. Of the five bare-faced citizens, four indicated that they saw no reason to mask up because they were not concerned about contracting the virus. The clip ended with the reporter asking, “So what are you doing to protect yourself?”
I am not wearing a mask to protect myself. I understand the science that suggests that my simple cloth mask is not going to protect me. I am wearing the mask because I don’t want to infect others. I recognize that I probably donít have the virus. And that even if I did, the mask may not eliminate the risk of transmission. But it could help. And donning my face diaper seems a small price to pay for any reduction in the probability of contributing to the spread of the virus. Of spreading it to you.
When I get on a crowded elevator, I don’t engage in silent-but-deadly flatulation, even though it is my constitutional right to do so, and it would bring me some physical comfort. Likewise, I don’t recline my seatback to its full prone position as soon as my plane reaches cruising altitude. And I’ll happily hold the door open for the elderly, and parents struggling with their kids. I’m no saint — my efforts to be considerate often fall woefully short. But there is something to be said for common courtesy and making the effort.
I will never shame those who choose not to wear masks. I understand that facial coverings are hazardous for many folks who are afflicted by things like asthma, allergies and autism. And the vanity stakes are higher for those who don’t look like a Harry Potter villain.
But it would be heartening if the next time we see someone in a mask we think “thank you” instead of “jackass.” They are doing it for us.
Tim Simard, West Kelowna
Assault-rifle ban has widespread support
Dear Editor:
During the last election campaign, the Liberals promised to enact gun control measures that would ban assault-style weapons and would buy-back those types of weapons that were legally obtained by Canadians.
The Liberals have kept their word, but it is strange that 20% of the population that oppose the new regulations get the most press. The remaining 80% of the population who support the ban remain silent because to argue with the protesters is futile and a waste of time. It is a done deal.
We live in a democracy and when 80% of the population agree with the government’s action – then that’s the way it should be.
Those people who feel “entitled” to go against the will of the majority remind me of petulant children who insist on their “rights.” The majority of citizens decide our “rights” in a democracy.
The protesters state that the criminals will still get access to these weapons. That may be so if there is not a complete ban. How will a gun owner prevent a burglar from stealing his (the owner’s) weapon. Is he going to keep it in a locked cabinet in his living room? Not so safe. Is he going to sleep with it and guard it 24 hours per day? Impossible. Therefore, a criminal could get access to the weapon. A total ban is required.
I sincerely hope that the Liberals now turn their attention to banning handguns, but the only way this is going to work is to impose a lengthy jail sentence on those people who are caught with the banned weapons — no exceptions and no “grandfather” clauses.
We must not allow these dissenters to allow the political process to be diminished in the manner that the National Rifle Association controls the Republican party in the United States.
Patrick MacDonald, West Kelowna
Bad planning left Canada short of PPE
Dear Editor:
Regarding the quality of personal protective equipment for health-care professionals, Dr. Sandy Buchman, president of the Canadian Medical Association, said we wouldn’t have had to worry if Canada had planned properly,
“This highlights a failure of government planning … If we had planned properly and monitored these provincial and federal supplies of the equipment, we wouldn’t be scrambling … We would be stockpiled and ready to go.”
With 26 nations in full pandemic bloom during the COVID-19 explosion, Canada donated 16 tonnes of PPE to China, stranding our own medical professionals and citizens.
Mexico’s former ambassador to Beijing told Global News that China was evidently hiding the extent of a pandemic that endangered the world while covertly securing low prices for PPE. This “surreptitious” operation left “the world naked with no supply of PPE.”
Still, our government succumbed to the will of China because we are burdened with several pro-communist minds among them (my opinion).
Liberals delayed closing inbound flights from China as they pushed the Communists’ “no concern” false PR narrative and neglected for over two months, after China flights into the U.S. were stopped, to require inbound passengers to be checked for COVID-19.
They irrationally labelled as “racists” concerned citizens who disagree with their open border policy, especially during COVID-19.†Factually, almost every PPE call they made was a miscalculation and later was reversed.
As our government sadly fuddled, China disallowed domestic flying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its own country, yet they spread the virus precipitously internationally.
Recently, team Trudeau committed our tax dollars to the Chinese military and Chinese company CanSino Biologics to conduct human clinical trials for its hopeful COVID-19 vaccine.
Our government left our nation totally helpless and dependent on China, a dictatorship that left the world naked with no supply of PPE — the nation that caused the COVID pandemic, and more damning, that instigated a vile cover-up that has obliterated businesses and killed 332,000 people to date (over 6,000 Canadians).
To trust a communist regime, whose “basic dictatorship” PM Trudeau announced he “admires,” one that endangered the world, is not brilliant. It is the same China that just vowed to get rid of the “cancer” of independent thought in Hong Kong.
People wrongly imprisoned or tortured by the Chinese regime for seeking democracy (CBC report) may not have the same admiration.
Garry Rayner, West Kelowna
CERB needs to be paid out quickly to keep economy on the move
Dear Editor:
Re: MP Dan Albas’s report on Canada Emergency Response Benefit fraud.
Income-flow in our economy is a lot like a game of musical-chairs. As long as the income keeps flowing, everyone can keep dancing — when the income stops, somebody loses. The CERB keeps the music going.
The economic damage due to the lockdown is unprecedented and for the CERB to be effective it needs to be rapidly disbursed. Which means bureaucrats are dealing with a fluid-process that shifts and adjusts as new information is acquired and analyzed.
Government is aware there will be some abuse by a small minority and has publicly stated they have corrective mechanisms in place to collect misappropriated funds.
The majority of Canadians appreciate the help and I believe will show the same honest diligence we show when we voluntarily file our income tax.
How much does it cost to save our economy? Nobody can really say. We only know that if the economy comes back to where we were before the pandemic, then the price was worth it.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Author seeks info on train switchers
Dear Editor:
I’m a former locomotive engineer writing a book that includes a chapter on the Kettle Valley Railway.
I’m looking for information regarding Penticton train crews who, after the closure of the Carmi subdivision, were “deadheaded” from Penticton to Midway to switch the track at the Pope and Talbot sawmill.
As I understand it, Nelson crews were not allowed to do the work, and crews from Penticton had to travel by highway via Osoyoos and return to do the switching.
I need someone ìin the knowî who can verify the procedure for me.†If there are any retired CPR employees who read this, I would very much appreciate one of them contacting me at: rodmacintosh@shaw.ca, or phoning 250-767-6153.
Roderick MacIntosh, Peachland