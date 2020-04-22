That’s impressive chewing by our national rodent
Dear Editor:
It was an early start for the camping season, before happy families with their urchins scrambled and voiced their presence in the silence of the forest.
It was still a little on the cool side in March, but bonus, the quiet of Bear Creek and it’s magnificence, bounty of trees and rushing waters felt like mine.
Camping for 30 years exposed many natural wonders previously unknown to me. One of the most shocking sights to see was a huge coniferous tree, maybe 75-100 feet tall laying on the ground stretched out in death pose surrounded within branch glory.
This tree was brought down unmercifully to death because of the diligent work of a beaver. The park warden curtailed the last bites and for safety reasons laid this giant down.
It flashed a memory to me of a trek in the Rocky Mountains toward Fisher Peak when we came across an acre or more of slain forest all laid low by the mighty beaver. A site of devastation in a pristine forest. Yes, and a sight planted in my brain.
One busy beaver or an entourage? I wonder how long that took. As you can see the girth of this forest giant is likely three or four feet around and two feet across.
Many years have passed since I went camping at my favourite place. Unless this remnant has been removed from the beach walk at Bear Creek Park it does prove a worthwhile totem to commemorate Canada’s emblem, the worthy, swarthy beaver.
One bite at a time one will conquer the world.
Lorraine Robinson, West Kelowna
Leave decisions to the experts, not the expert critics
Dear Editor:
I am tired of armchair experts from politicians to pundits (Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and columnist Susan Delacourt) criticizing provincial and federal chief medical health officers and second-guessing their decisions.
In a letter to the editor of April 18, Alan Nichols incorrectly stated that Canada and the United States were behind other countries in testing. This can be checked on many websites showing that testing per million in Canada are higher than in many European countries. And number of tests do not relate to lowering infection, it’s the strategy behind the testing.
We can be thankful that the testing and isolation strategies in B.C. have been very effective. Medical health experts around the world are in constant contact and change their strategies based on the newest information. Hindsight is 20/20.
Let’s support our national and provincial health officers Dr. Theresa Tam and Dr. Bonnie Henry and let these experts do their jobs and not use decisions made weeks ago to play political games.
I’m confident in the expertise provided by Tam and Henry and grateful that our premier and prime minister show total support for their efforts.
Margaret Holm, Penticton
Trump bashers have nothing constructive to say
Dear Editor:
I love to receive and read The Daily Courier and I read it every morning when it is printed. I have done so since I moved to Kelowna in 1972. But I enjoy it even more now during this “isolation time” we are now experiencing.
Admittedly the coronavirus subject gets most of the space and a lot of it is repetitious and “old news” but I endure it and still love the morning news.
What annoys me are those letters to the editor that don’t contribute anything of value but reflect only the hatred living in some people, who can find no positive thoughts or suggestions, but must indulge themselves in bashing U.S. President Donald Trump. What do they hope to achieve by their biased, insulting and ridiculing diatribes.
Admittedly, Trump does seem to ramble on about some topics, but so do pretty well every other spokesperson on the coronavirus subject, including Canadian premiers, medical spokespersons, etc.
Probably, Trump was overly optimistic early on, but I believe he was legitimately trying to be upbeat and optimistic; trying to prevent panic and worry for the citizens and tried to give positive hope for an early treatment or cure for the disease. What’s wrong with that?
Yes he was wrong about the projected numbers of cases, but so was everyone else. No one, not any medical specialists, doctors or politicians had and still do not have any definitive answers to this pandemic.
So as we anxiously await some success of prevention or cure from our research scientists, I wonder if those Trump haters will continue to try to pin all the blame on him.
Ted Bajer, Kelowna
Rose Valley trails not suitable for mountain bikers
Dear Editor:
Re: Rose Valley trails and bikes.
Why are there so many bikes on these trails now? The terrain is incredibly dry and dusty, and the dust they kick up does not go away, but circulates in the air for months.
We do not have the kind of climate to encourage a push for trail riders, they are just going in circles, and it is much better to walk.
They are ruining it for others who want to use the trails.
Not to mention, the air is muddy with silt afterward, and you will get a sore throat after walking when these bikes are all over.
Susan Sayer, West Kelowna
Liberals doing a terrible job managing crisis
Dear Editor:
Liberal apologists need to check the facts of the inept management this Liberal federal government has given Canadians before claiming Liberals have managed crisis effectively.
The mismanagement began when they neglected to manage the inventory of emergency pandemic supplies provinces and territories were relying on to be there, only to find the stocks largely unuseable when they finally got around to distributing masks, face shields, gowns and respirators.
In early January, DND medical intelligence reported an emerging novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China. It sat in the cabinet’s offices for two months, with no action taken to prepare for a possible pandemic. (CBC).
Canada was one of the last of the G7 to arrange plane flights out of Wuhan, cruise ships and everywhere. We were among the last to restrict international flights from hotspots like France, Italy, U.K. and the United States.
We were two month later than “best practices countries” asking international travellers any health questions let alone testing them.
Canada blindly followed the direction of World Health Organization, which was ill informed as its base data started with incomplete Chinese reports. Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam insisted Canada was not at risk. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisted the Liberals “were doing the right things based on science, and there was no risk…” until April when they both reversed course.
Tam and Health Minister Patty Hadju have repeatedly said the science was being followed. In 2006, Tam was co-author of a report that set out the protocols for a viral epidemic; she and Hadju failed to follow Tam’s own report. They failed to respond to the 2018 Public Health Agency Report stressing the lack of preparedness for the next coming pandemic. (Globe & Mail).
On Feb. 7, Trudeau went for 10 days to Africa and Europe to beg for a seat on the UN security council, rather than deal with the coronavirus (National Post and others).
Countries that used research from sources in addition to WHO realized that testing, and following the infection to clusters, then testing all within the cluster, and then hospital quality isolation of all positive cases have had far less spread, less deaths, less economic disruption, and flatter curves for the rates of infection than Canada, which still is not doing this.
No the Liberals have not managed the crisis. They failed at every turn, they reacted late to every warning, they have laid out no plan and ignored plans laid out by prior governments. Shame on them.
Doug Waines, West Kelowna
