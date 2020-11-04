32-year-park dream finally coming true
Dear Editor:
Last night as I walked Abbott Street where Cedar Avenue meets the lake, I could hardly believe seeing the two blocks of Modulac fencing now enclosing the many city-owned homes that were made vacant on Oct. 31 and slated for demolition.
A vision that was borne is the late 1980s is finally coming to fruition.
In 1989, the city purchased the first of seven waterfront homes with the vision of creating a 900-foot stretch of public waterfront.
It took eight more years to complete the land purchases, but then things went silent. In 2004, long after the hoopla of a new park subsided, the city announced the intention to find someone to build a “mini waterfront Grand Hotel.”
That plan was shelved after an outcry from area residents. Years later, the city proposed selling the waterfront for the development of condominiums. Long lost was the original vision of a waterfront park. In fact, in the eyes of the city, the park concept was just a myth toted by aging residents.
It was around 2011 when Carol Halton (Pope’s Photography) presented me with a stack of confidential city documents extending several years explaining in detail the original park plans.
My cherished buddy (and mentor), Bob Whitehead, encouraged me to enlighten and engage the public with this information.
In April 2013 we held a rally with about 400 people at the foot of Cedar Avenue demanding that the city uphold the plan they had insisted never existed.
Subsequent public hearings eventually convinced the city to designate the waterfront for park use. The caveat was that nothing would happen for about another 10 years. Bob and I eventually gave up, figuring this would be another delay tactic, perhaps hoping the residents would again forget.
Thankfully, Paul Clark, president of the KLO Neighbourhood Association, continued to work with the city to keep the park concept in focus.
Earlier this year, the city agreed to develop the park beginning spring of 2021 and completing in 2022. It appears that Kelowna residents will soon have amazing access to the 900-foot long urban Pandosy Waterfront Park.
What really puzzles me is why this initiative, now 32 years old, has been scarcely mentioned by the city. It’s as though it’s no big deal. Whatever the reason, I want to now thank everyone in the community who supported our cause over several years. Done right, this is going to be a very important piece of Kelowna for everyone to enjoy.
It’s almost time to dust off those 1980s Speedo’s, as scary as that may seem.
Michael Neill, Kelowna
Conservatives digging for dirt where none exists
Dear Editor:
Re: Tracy Gray’s MP report in the Oct. 30 Daily Courier
Conservative MP Tracy Gray paints a distorted picture in her report about the WE charity investigation.
According to her, the only pursuit is justice. But she made no mention of the injustice and harm caused by the constant barrage of false and misleading accusations and insinuations made by Conservatives, who shamelessly use the justice committee to hound government and private individuals over what has really amounted to be procedural errors.
Last Thursday, ethics commissioner Mario Dion dropped his investigation into whether the WE charity trips taken by former finance minister Bill Morneau were improper gifts — they were not.
Still, both Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are being investigated for not recusing themselves from cabinet discussions on the WE charity. Dion is scheduled to release his report later this year. Beyond some procedural mistakes, this too will probably come to not.
Regardless, Conservatives are determined to drag this out and continue their own study into the matter, insisting redacted documents hide nefarious deeds.
The problem for Conservatives is that they are flummoxed by the high degree of transparency already offered by the Liberals in the WE investigation. They are not finding what they hoped for, so Conservatives feign righteous anger and cast dispersions to generate negative headlines they think will politically benefit them.
Canadians do not want parliament to waste time on partisan political theatre. Opposition has forgotten its role is to critique policy and make it better. Instead the only plan this crop of Conservatives have is to attack government at every turn — a tactic seen by them as a way back to power, but which utterly fails Canadians dealing with this global once-in-a-hundred-years pandemic.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Canada, U.S. aren’t true democracies
Dear Editor:
Another election, producing another fake-majority majority government most of the people do not want and conducted a year before it was mandated by law.
Having lived in a country for more than 20 years where they have had proportional style of government for decades, and then being told that Canada is a democracy is becoming a bit of a challenge.
It’s called parliamentary democracy, produced by our colonial electoral system, and the party or coalition with the greatest number of elected members form the government, usually representing a minority of the people.
That is very different from the true democratic governments they have in Scandinavian and European countries, where the political power is vested and exercised by the people directly or indirectly through the elected members of government.
The colonial system continues to produce results that border the bizarre, north and south of the Canada-U.S. border, while truly democratic systems are more fair and inclusive, promoting productivity and long-term stability.
While voting is a democratic function, it does not make a country a democracy. People vote in Cuba, Venezuela and Russia.
There is more than one good reason for getting rid of this undemocratic first—past-the-post system.
While the U.S. and Canada both are using the same colonial system, there are significant differences in how it is administered in the two countries.
The U.S. has had a two-party system for a long time, while Canada has become a dysfunctional multi-party system.
In the U.S., senators are elected, and many of them are long-term career politicians with a wealth of political experience, well prepared to give ‘sober second thought’ to legislation proposed by the representatives.
In Canada, senators are randomly appointed and many have very little if any political experience. Not only are they poorly qualified to vote, it’s tempting to suggest that not being elected, they should not be able to vote on any proposed legislation as the people never gave them a mandate to make decisions.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s incessant and unprofessional tirades on Twitter has put a dark cloud over the presidency of the United States.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be remembered as having lied about giving the people a proportional ballot, the SNC Lavalin corruption, millions given to the Aga Khan, the WE scandal, and billions of dollars spent and committed to fight that COVID-19 virus without applying caution and due diligence.
Redacting documents, using taxpayers money to finance their elections, proroguing Parliament, buying and building massive multi-billion-dollar infrastructures like pipelines without public input and debate is not acceptable.
Many of these decisions were brokered in the Prime Minister’s Office.
Keeping that destructive and divisive colonial political system is leaving the doors wide open for another Trump, another Trudeau.
Andy Thomsen, Kelowna
When I go, don’t try to resuscitate me
Dear Editor:
I wonder how many readers know what the initials DNR stands for in medical terms?
The following was from a United States medical journal: “Information about the risks of adverse effects of heart attack recovery — a more distressing death, or survival with severe brain damage — is hard to find, and these outcomes are hardly ever discussed with patients.”
The article goes on to say that some doctors may not follow a patient’s do not resuscitate (DNR orders).
“It is hardly surprising that patients and families feel aggrieved if they are not consulted about DNR decisions,” the article continues. “It is not known whether seriously ill patients would be keen to discuss the realistic question, ‘In the event of your sudden death occurring after a deterioration in your condition, should we make attempts at resuscitation, which would probably prove futile and cause distress to you and your family?’”
I’m told physicians generally are a little disappointed that suddenly they are excluded from the decision of a patient dying if that patient has made the decision to “do not resuscitate” before his or her death is imminent from a heart attack, disease that will bring excessive pain or suffering, or even in the advent of dementia or Alzheimer’s.
A physician asks, “How can family members have the required understanding of prognosis and treatment implications and the objectivity to make such a decision? What if the family disagrees? Am I then compelled to offer a futile treatment? Most patients with do not resuscitate orders will, I am afraid, be elderly with cancer, dementia or other severe underlying illness limiting their life expectancy.”
For myself, the answer as to whether I would want to be resuscitated if I had a severe heart attack with the probability of permanent brain damage (no chuckles here, please) or other enduring complications is easy.
My physician and I have co-signed a DNR agreement. I have informed all the members of my immediate family of my decision. I intend shortly to notify the local ambulance centre. I will be ordering a bracelet that displays the DNR sign.
People tend to overaccentuate their significance or contribution to society. Other than family members, who is going to remember you 50 or even 20 years in the future? The least we can do at the end of our lives is to end it quickly, as painlessly as possible and with minimal expense to our over-extended health system.
Frank Martens, Summerland
