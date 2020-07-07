How we train police needs investigation
Dear Editor:
Re: “Mountie didn’t drag woman by the hair” letter by John Thomas (July 2) clarifying an issue made by Daily Courier Editor, David Trifunov. However, in the process, he made mountain out of molehills and missed the illogical behaviour of a policewoman.
Based on my interpretation of the video, Mona Wong, in a semi-conscious, hence in an unresponsive state, was dragged by her feet down a lengthy hallway, through an elevator to the down floor of her residence, lifting her head from the floor by pulling on her hair.
My question to the officer, and to anyone else who approves her behaviour: Why did the officer not use her brain and call for medical help of a semi-conscious person instead of dragging her downstairs obviously to a car to get help?
For the number of years I have lived in Kelowna, I had never been hassled; hence I have the utmost respect for our police force.
Sadly however, one event has upset the apple cart, placing the world’s police forces under the microscope. Clearly, it is as a result of the painful murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Since that tragic event, several painful cases of police mistreatment have come to light around the world, including Canada. Many police staffs have since been fired, and several police chiefs have resigned. Now non-financing of police forces is in the news.
What is needed is a thorough investigation of police training. We have been presented with several nonsensical police behaviours. An example that comes to mind: four policemen could not handle a single young man who they said had a knife and ended up shooting him in the back, killing him while he was walking away.
Not surprised with the number of cases against police heading to court.
Mo Rajabally, Kelowna
Trump’s not the greatest, he’s the worst
Dear Editor:
OMG, Garry Rayner must be living in a self induced bubble caused by drinking too much of the Trump Kool-Aid. (“Great president or the greatest president,” letter to the editor, July 3, page A7).
I’ve read a few of his past letters and had a good laugh at how he views the world differently than most of us, but this one takes the cake.
Most of Trump’s so-called accomplishments posted by Garry are factually incorrect and only spouted by Trump himself when patting himself on the back.
He’s alienated every leader of every country except for Russia’s Vladimir Putin — .what a surprise!
Trump’s only legacy is to go down as the worst POTUS in history — a megalomaniac who is actually using a Nazi symbol as his election logo, an eagle used by Adolf Hitler and modern white supremacist groups.
That bigoted racism and his absolute disregard for the citizens of his own country during this pandemic are all anyone needs to know about his agenda.
He’d rather hold an election rally than listen to his health experts to control the spread of COVID-19. A total of 130,000 Americans have lost their lives so far with probably double that expected in the coming months (more than two wars combined) and this buffoon held a Fourth of July celebration, expecting hundreds of thousands of people.
R. St. Martin, Lake Country
Rutland grads ignore social distancing
Dear Editor:
Shame on Rutland Senior Secondary grad class. The students of Mount Boucherie were shamed for their grad promenade when they actually followed social-distance guidelines.
The other evening, I was downtown and noticed a large group of kids well over 100 or more that congregated for a group photo not a space between them.
Clearly they are unaware of the current pandemic and respecting social distances. They showed a complete lack of respect for Dr, Bonnie Henry’s rules.
If one group is criticized, so should this group. Way to go RSS. It’s a shame you can’t follow guidelines.
Jane Haynes, Kelowna
Left Britain to escape from discrimination
Dear Editor:
With the current situation in the world regarding racism, it would seem that whites are the only people in the world who discriminate.
This is far from true. In every race, creed, colour or gender there are some that hate or discriminate against others.
I experienced class discrimination. I was born in the U.K. to a poor family living in a council house. My father was a disabled hemophiliac who died in 1933 when I was 10 months old. He had no life insurance, which left my mum with three kids and no income other than a 10 shillings-a week-pension (0.89 cents at today’s rate of exchange). Rent on the council house was 10 shillings and one penny a week, which left her with nothing.
She went to the welfare panel, which was a group of rich people. They told her to give the kids up for adoption, then they would help her. She refused and went out scrubbing rich peoples floors for a living.
There was free basic education from four years to 14 years old, but that was it. An elementary education, then go out to work. I didn’t know one kid who had further education.
In 1946, I worked as a trainee carpenter on bomb-damaged London houses until changing to an apprentice wood machinist two weeks before my 15th birthday.
Trains at that time were with two class compartments, first class and third class. There was no second class. The gap between rich and poor was wide. You were rich or poor, no middle ground.
After completing my apprenticeship, two years conscripted army service and working as a wood machinist, getting married and starting a family, I decided I wanted a change. I applied for and got a job selling antiques.
When I told my mum, she was angry with me. She told me that I was born to work with my hands and I shouldn’t try to rise above my station in life.
In 1959, I was working in production control at Hawker Aircraft. There were three different pay types — hourly paid were fitters, tinsmiths, coppersmiths, etc.; weekly paid were administrative staff; and monthly were upper management.
There were three different washroom levels to go with them. When entering the hourly paid washrooms you were given toilet paper and cubicle number and you were timed how long you were in there. The weekly paid had a normal setup, no attendant handing out paper and timing you. I was weekly paid so I never found out what the monthly paid washrooms were like, perhaps gold taps.
In 1963 I gave up to my hated class distinction country and came to my beloved adopted country, Canada.
There are many types of discrimination, all of them hateful and distasteful.
Derek Coyle, Peachland
Couple ready to have fun on e-bikes
Dear Editor:
Had to share my thanks to J.P. Squire for his April 25 article, “A love letter to e-bikes,” which provided the impetus for my hubby and I to take the plunge and purchase e-bikes in early May after almost 30 years of not cycling.
It truly is so fun to be on a bicycle again, I feel like I’m 11, and ride around with a big smile on my face.
Fortunate enough to still be working, but tied to my home office, a 35-minute cycle at lunch time provides the perfect break mid-day plus is a huge stress reliever for which I’m grateful.
“Ready to start having fun?” was the last line of the article. Heck yes!
Lauren J. Cornish, Penticton
Letter writer’s history like propaganda
Dear Editor:
Re: History should be preserved, not changed (letter, July 4):
Bob Sherman’s opinion seems to be one formed of the history books developed by the propaganda system of a victorious power, a little less fulsome than Life Magazine’s propaganda magazines that neglect Canada’s contribution to the Second World War.
History is not objective. History is based partly on perceptions, whether First Nations or others. Quoting Trump dilutes Sherman’s credibility considerably.
I denounce the unrepentant celebration of conquest of foreign lands whether at Mount Royal or Plymouth Rock.
Patrick Longworth, Penticton
