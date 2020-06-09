Stealing flowers from garden, now that’s pretty low
Dear Editor:
It is with dismay that I write this letter to complain of theft in our neighbourhood. My husband is an avid gardener and works tirelessly to beautify our property, gracing it with wonderful arrays of perennials, interesting structures and graceful lawns and shrubs.
Very often, people stop by to tell us how much they appreciate the beauty that he has created.
One of the stars of his flower beds is an amazing array of irises which dazzle the people walking by as well as those driving by. On a daily basis, we wander around to check what is flowering, what needs to be staked up, trimmed or weeded.
As seniors, it is one of our daily pleasures.
Three days ago, while doing a morning stroll, we noticed someone had been digging in one of the Iris beds and that four different varieties had been tampered with — parts had been dug up and removed and in so doing the thief had also pulled out a few other perennials and left them to die.
We were shocked and felt violated as well as angry. In the past, some people have asked us if, when we divide the rhizomes, we would be willing to sell some to them, and we do for a very small fee. Other times we have given them away.
Never before has someone been so brazen as to sneak in and steal parts of our garden. Furthermore, it is not the proper time to divide them because they are in full flower just now.
To any of the flower thieves out there, we ask you to face up to what you are doing, address the home owners and ask about obtaining some of these uncommon, beautiful, and quite often rare but expensive perennials. We love to share the beauty of our gardens, but are dismayed to have them vandalized.
JoAnn Sommerfeld, West Kelowna
Stockwell Day deserves right to speak his mind
Dear Editor:
I read that comments made by Stockwell Day on CBC News Network’s Power and Politics led to Telus and a business law firm to remove him from their boards. (Day resigns after wading into racism debate, June 4, page A1)
I can’t believe these morons trying to squash free speech. So they ask him for his comment and don’t like what he said, so let’s fire him.
OK, let me tell you what I will do about this. I have a contract with Telus and I promise you when it expires will cancel TV, internet and phone from Telus.
I was looking to switch to Telus for my mobile, but that won’t happen and I can’t wait until government allows U.S. companies to do business in Canada. These firms are abusing their entitled position in our economy.
Some of you may remember Sportsnet removed Don Cherry for some silly comment. This station will not appear in my home.
Both these men are true Canadians.
Racism and discrimination have been kept alive thanks to our government and monopoly companies .
This is only weapon I have against stupidity.
Mike Polvere, Peachland
Trudeau came up with right words during his silence
Dear Editor:
Columnist Heather Scoffield just does not get it. She accuses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being silent on systemic discrimination, when the question to him was about President Donald Trump’s tactics against peaceful demonstrators in Washington. (No need for Trudeau to be silent on systemic inequality, page A6, June 4).
It took Trudeau 21 seconds to find words to summarize most Canadians’ reactions to observing abusive and violent tactics so the president could get his photo-op with church and Bible.
The 21 seconds was time well spent because Trudeau was able to utter two key words: “horror and consternation.” The words were diplomatically acceptable, and may have saved Canada from new trade or other retaliation available to a U.S. president renowned for his vindictiveness.
Trudeau then went on to talk of Canada’s own issues with racism, something the CBC reporter had not asked about.
So you see, Ms. Scoffield, the prime minister was not silent at all on the issue of “systemic inequality” (a euphemism for discrimination, I presume).
I agree with Scoffield’s sentiments. It would have been therapeutic to hear one of our leaders blast Trump for abuses of his powers, but it would not have been productive.
Trump would still be Trump, and systemic racism would still be par for the course in the United States.
Trudeau expressed Canada’s horror and consternation at events in the U.S. without ever mentioning The Donald by name, which should earn him some kind of diplomatic Academy Award.
Richard W. Hall, Penticton
Historic buildings left unattended by uncaring city
Dear Editor:
The weekly Okanagan History column from the Okanagan Historical Society on May 5 revealed a lack of interest in heritage buildings by the City of Kelowna.
The No. 1 heritage site in Kelowna is the Brent’s Heritage Homestead and Grist Mill Park and yet none of the park plans have been implemented in over 20 years, it seems.
Even water and electricity have not been put into the park to provide some sort of security with lighting, cameras and easily accessible water for fire suppression. And so, the building sits quietly in the dark in an all but hidden park, unrestored, the park undeveloped.
No signage, minimal security — a sad fate for an important heritage building.
Carol Millar, Kelowna
Justice, police more impartial in Canada
Dear Editor:
In Jim Taylor’s most recent column when referring to law enforcement agencies, police; National Guard and armed forces says: “They can’t avoid being racist because their job, perhaps their only job, is to defend the property and power of the privileged classes, who are — at least in the United States — mainly white males (The Okanagan Weekend, June 6).
While Taylor targets the U.S., he makes several blanket statements that can be interpreted as applying to all institutions, including those in Canada upon which we rely to uphold our democracy.
This fuels unrest, racism and denigrates every person who joins the police and armed forces out of idealism and wishes to serve their country.
In Afghanistan, 158 Canadians died for Canada. Capt. Jonathan Snyder of Penticton helped save 50 Afghan recruits from the Taliban. Three days later, he died when he fell into a well on a night-time patrol. How do you think the Snyder family feels after reading that column?
It is always easy to throw sticks and stones. It is harder to look at the causes and find the solutions.
While the U.S. has many good attributes — such as the ability to select their president and the electoral college which mitigates and balances out inequalities within the voting system — the major failing of the U.S. is their election of candidates for law enforcement duties. Across the country in small-town America, sheriffs are elected. Judges, district attorneys throughout America are elected at the whim of the electorate. Like politicians, they are swayed by the vote.
Anyone who watches U.S. politics will know the lower court judges are notorious for rulings aligning with the wishes of their party, whether Democrat or Republican.
Canadian law enforcement bodies are not elected: police, judges, Crown prosecutors and military are not racist bodies.
I am not saying racists don’t exist. I am saying the danger of writers like Taylor painting with broad-brush strokes is that they do a disservice to all the good cops on the front lines and Crown prosecutors and judges that go out of their way to ensure race is immaterial in the court system.
Police die to protect citizens. They don’t run from trouble. They run towards it. The same goes for the military. There is no place for cowards or racists. They are our last line of defence against anarchy.
Elvena Slump, Penticton
Stinky marijuana factory must not be approved
Dear Editor:
The City of West Kelowna has given first and second readings for a massive 114,000 square-foot cannabis facility to be parachuted into a residential, care-home, business retail and middle-school area of West Kelowna.
How did it happen? Well tucked in the centre of all that is a small 10-acre light industrial (multi-tenant) park. When pot production and retail sales became legal in 2018-19, the old bylaw pertaining to medicinal cannabis production was revamped and upgraded from the rules created in 2014.
At that time, a smell buffer for the small 3,000 to 8,000 square-foot bays producing medicinal marijuana was deemed to be 150 metres from the residences, schools and care homes.
During the revisions, the planning department did not look at the issues arising out of huge pot production exhaust system. Had they looked, they would have realized that these scaled-up facilities needed a buffer zone of one to five kilometres from these sorts of integrated communities.
The staff reports painted a glowing picture, similar to that the developer set out, rather than providing the council with the facts on nationwide violations of grow licenses resulting in suspensions by Health Canada,
They did not bring up the thousands of noxious odour complaints, often described as skunk-like, putrid, foul smells. Nor did they let council know that some of those complaints covered a radius of up to five km.
They did not reveal to council that the city will have to deal with the complains by saying “Health Canada regulates the odour level.” True, but the Health Canada website refers all “Nuisances and Odour Complaints” to the municipal bylaw enforcement.
They also did not reveal the numerous problems of “illegal activities” are also directed to the municipal police for resolution.
So the developer gets a sweetheart deal —pot producers for tenants shielded from future council scrutiny. The City of West Kelowna gets the complaint bills, the immediate community gets the stink, the residents and businesses lose property rights and value, the city gets the reputation of the old pulp mill-like stench — a great tourist repulsion for the chamber of commerce to fight.
Council must defeat this motion.
Doug Waines, West Kelowna
Forget China, U.S. trade is more important
Dear Editor:
Why are we so mesmerized by trade with China when our largest and most reliable trading partner is the U.S.?
Trade with the U.S. is around $820 billion annually, with an even balance of imports and exports. Trade with China is $76 billion annually with the balance heavily skewed in favor of China. Trade with China hardly seems worth the complications.
Economic diversification is a good idea when it works. But are cheap Chinese electronics and plastics worth the pain of our agricultural exports being interrupted by Chinese political embargos? Trade needs a stable environment to prosper.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a big foofaraw about increased trade with China to the point of appointing John McCallum as our ambassador. McCallum appeared to be working more for the Chinese than for us. It seems that a lot of the Liberals’ attraction for China was driven by their ideological distaste for Donald Trump’s administration. Is the Communist Chinese regime really preferable?
Our trade agreement with the U.S. works well. When Trudeau tried a free trade deal with the Chinese regime, which involved accepting the Liberals’ social agenda, they blew him off. It’s been downhill ever since.
China has an aggressive strategy for global dominance. Their espionage, industrial piracy and financial acquisitions are a menace.
The enduring Canada-U.S. relationship is vital for our well being and must be preserved. Forget Trump and Trudeau; they’re passing actors whose foibles mustn’t be allowed to poison the water.
It’s time to decide who our friends are. Stop giving billions to the Asian Development Bank with the forlorn hope of improving Chinese environmental performance.
Let’s invoke legislation to block the Chinese from scooping up more of our real estate and industry at fire sale prices.
John Thompson, Kaleden
Email: letters@ok.bc.ca