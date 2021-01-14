Post office not as fast as it was 64 years ago
Dear Editor:
In the winter of 1956-57, I was living and working in London with three close friends. All of us were from Penticton. If I received a letter from my parents on, say, a Monday, I would answer it the same day. They would have my letter by Wednesday or Thursday and a reply would be back to me by Monday or Tuesday of the next week.
That would be eight or nine days for letters to go from London to Penticton to London.
On Monday, Jan 4 this year, I sent an Express Post envelope to Nanaimo. The person at the local postal outlet assured me it would be at its destination by Wednesday.
The cost was $15 and it arrived the next Monday — a week later.
With the present state of the world, this is a very minor problem, but I’m just amazed at the 64 years of progress in the postal service.
Diane Davies, Kelowna
Diagnosis Trump: dementia no, narcissism yes
Dear Editor:
I am a retired psychologist. Now that U.S. President Donald Trump’s fitness to rule is widely questioned, experts are debating whether he suffers from a psychiatric condition that renders him unfit to rule.
A New York psychiatrist has suggested dementia, as shown by the simplification of Trump’s language over the years.
But Trump may have simplified his language for reasons other than dementia. During his decades as a TV star, he developed a style of speech well suited to his autocratic ambitions.
More and more, he spoke in simple syntax and diction, around Grade 4 level.
More and more, he repeated each point, allowing his audience to follow him easily. More and more, he treated simple information as though it were abstruse and praised his audience for knowing it.
His content was mainly stories, not policies. Sometimes, he was playful and comedic, provoking mocking laughter. Sometimes, he spoke with quietly understated rage.
The effect of this style is to put to sleep the rational part of the rally-goers’ brains and induct them into a sort of hypnotic credulity — a penchant for accepting whatever he says without questioning it. Trump often says one thing and then says the opposite —something his followers don’t seem to notice.
When Trump praises his own cleverness with words, I agree with him. His speech is fascinating and evocative.
Like a Mafia kingpin, he never quite says what he means, hinting darkly at his power to repay his enemies.
His way of speaking, along with his body size and Churchillian scowl, make him a charismatic demagogue.
Trump can readily be given the psychiatric diagnosis of Narcissistic Personality Disorder.
As distinguished psychologist Dan P. McAdam has argued, Trump’s narcissism is extreme.
But some narcissists, though cold-hearted, are benign in their actions.
The reason Trump is unfit to rule is not psychiatric, but moral.
He has deliberately and repeatedly violated American laws and the American constitution. Lately he may— for all we know— be drifting in and out of a delusional state.
But his unfitness to rule comes from his actions. Recently, he revealed his dictatorial ambitions with stark clarity when he incited a violent insurgency designed to override Congress and establish unfettered presidential power. Analyze that.
Gary Willis, Kelowna
A revolution to preserve white privilege
Dear Editor:
“Supremacy is my business, and business is Good!
Tis much easier to breathe and talk from outside of the white hood!
There's been a mistake! A ploy! A plan!
A theft from the Left!
A misplacement!
I call on you to pick up arms!
To leave the safety of Mom's basement!"
A Revolution For Schmucks,
on Capitol Hill.
Voluntary Imbeciles,
Drunk on Conspiracy Swill.
And wouldn’t you know it,
they let them right in!
But that is what happens,
when you're Armed with white skin.
“See, Dad! THEY Like Me!
I AM number One!”
Tweets President Treason,
Fred Trump’s Loser son.
Financially, Morally, and Spiritually,
in debt.
The ‘Art of the Steal,’
white privilege under threat.
Kristin Staley, Kelowna
Kelowna would be nothing without scenery
Dear Editor:
If the City of Kelowna was in the prairies or the U.S. mid-west it would be half the population and drawing few tourists; something akin to Lubbock, Texas.
However Kelowna is on a gold mine, consisting of a large lake, mountains, favourable Canadian climate and arable land.
Because of that, a myriad of 21st-century speculators, highrise developers, are here mining the choice sites. Fortunately for them, they have a force of enablers at City Hall, Mayor Colin Basran and council, to ensure their success.
The latest example is the RCMP site, owned by the citizens of Kelowna but too close to the lake for us hoi polloi. So of course, it has been gifted to a developer for a nominal amount, which will be offset by numerous development credits.
Oh we will get a plaza the area of two large houses to serve 150,000-200,000 people. Well negotiated Mayor Basran.
The mayor does know the city could be developed to a future population of 400,000 with no highrises, without building on agricultural land and have the beautiful plazas and gardens that make European cities so attractive.
But that would mean balanced, dispersed development throughout the city, served by more efficient transit, and what speculator wants his primo claims diluted?
While European cities encourage “carfree developments,” our mayor and council approve three huge towers on Leon, containing 700 cars, to solve a social issue.
When you’re in peoples’ back-pocket, it is hard to see the future.
Don Henderson, Kelowna
City’s character under threat from too many highrises
Dear Editor:
Kelowna is blessed with environmental characteristics that are second to none among cities throughout British Columbia, Canada and the world.
With Okanagan Lake at our doorsteps, we enjoy lakeside picnics, swimming, boating or just sitting and admiring the wonderful environment we’re blessed with.
When I read or experience the number of new highrise developments under construction or being approved by planners and city council, I ask whether the important characteristics of our city and its neighbourhoods are being eroded.
I’ve witnessed council meeting where residents and community associations express legitimate concerns on building heights, traffic, shadowing, infrastructure and the environment and are ignored and discounted.
How did we get from mid-rise developments to highrises nearing or exceeding 30 storeys?
Let’s get rid of the Wild West approach to development our city is experiencing. If this mayor and council don’t start listening to residents concerns, perhaps its time to consider getting rid of them as well.
Residents of Kelowna are not opposed to development. However, let’s keep the characteristics of our city and its communities and not overwhelm them.
Larry Kelly, Kelowna
Some churches insisting on a double standard
Dear Editor:
Riddle me this. Some churches want to be considered an essential service so they can gather because of concern for the mental health of their followers.
Why then, am I still having to conduct my doctor appointments and therapy appointments over the phone or on Zoom?
Kristine Shepherd, Penticton
