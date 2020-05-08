Put on your game face to fight the virus
Dear Editor:
The whole question of who in our society is capable of fighting off the COVID-19 virus is not being discussed.
We know the immune deficient and elderly need to be protected, who else?
Some countries are proving through their testing of the populations’ antibodies that up to 20% of the people have already had it, most unknowingly.
Can a healthy strong person always do it? I believe so and it should be proven.
What is the best diet, lifestyle, thinking process needed to prevent this virus like we already do every year to all the other viruses that surround us?
It has been scientifically proven many times that fear will depress our immune system and that is the worst possible thing to think. Let’s face this with our mind set on on.
Farlie Paynter, West Kelowna
Don’t miss out if you qualify for COVID aid
Dear Editor:
I recently viewed a TV commercial which advised that if I was terminated or lost employment due to COVID-19, I had rights and should contact a lawyer.
I was temporarily confused, due to my assumption that people in those circumstances would not have much money for legal fees. Nor would they meet the eligibility criteria for legal aid.
Then I remembered there are billions of dollars in federal and provincial government assistance available for those unfortunates experiencing hardship due to these circumstances.
For those who are unaware of or know anyone who is unaware of the existence of this potential help, Google Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan and BC COVID-19 Action Plan.
For those who were unaware and subsequently benefit from this information, please consider donating two per cent to a local charity of your choice.
Ralph Perrich, Kelowna
Our gas prices out of line with the rest of B.C.
Dear Editor:
Why are gas prices in the Okanagan so out of line with the rest of the province, and why aren’t we questioning Okanagan gasoline retailers why this is so?
Anyone who has the GasBuddy app on their mobile devices can see what I mean.
As of this morning, gas in Kelowna and Lake Country is $1.059 per litre. But, in Vancouver, where they have additional gasoline tax, prices this morning are as low as 84.9 cents per litre, with most running in the 89 to 92 cent range.
Victoria prices are as low as 96 cents, Nanaimo as low as 83 cents, Prince George 84 cents, and Prince Rupert 99 cents.
Annoyed and curious
Guy Gamberg, Lake Country
Canada wrong on approach
to COVID-19
Dear Editor:
Canadians have had a constant stream of government reassurances that “Canada will continue to use the best information to manage our coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak … we relied on the scientific information provided by WHO, a trusted and reliable UN organization…”
One of the first rules of scientific research is to double verify the accuracy of all data — trust but verify, before beginning to analyze and incorporate it into the assumptions and projections of a plan.
The virus began in Wuhan, China, and the world generally knows all information from the Communist Chinese government is late, incomplete, and subject to political manipulation.
The WHO (and Canada) apparently accepted as true Chinese reports on low contagion, no human transmission, low infections and deaths, ignoring the Five Eyes, NATO and EU intelligence community reports starting as early as mid November 2019 through to early January 2020, of the catastrophe approaching out of Wuhan.
Canada chose to follow the advice of WHO, which praised China for its reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak.
Canada has 5.4 times the per capita infection rate and 13.9 times the death rate of six best-practice countries. That is what ideologically-based decisions got us rather than a fact-based plan would likely have produced.
This government acted too little, too late, and was too reliant on WHO. The best-practice countries — South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Finland, and Taiwan — did not follow the guidance of WHO. Instead they relied on experience from Asian Flu, N1HI virus, MERS, and Ebola outbreaks. They followed the pandemic plans drawn up under those epidemics with different and vastly better results than the rest of the world.
Their plans include early temperature checks on arrivals by air and sea, segregation and testing of these persons, tracking contacts, and early quarantines.
Had Canada followed its own pandemic plan of 2006, listened to its own and allied intelligence reports, and achieved similar results as the best practice countries what would it look like? Well there could have been 46,000 fewer infections and 3,300 fewer deaths.
Doug Waines, West Kelowna
Environmentalists and anti-vaxxers
in same category
Dear Editor:
With our entire li’l blue planet under attack from the coronavirus, it was fitting the European Union hosted a global video conference on Star Wars Day, May the Fourth.
Many large and small nations from all continents participated in pledging over US$8 billion to produce the necessary vaccine to fight the invading pandemic.
Scientific research is underway in many parts of the world, but there’s always strength in numbers. The United States is the most infected country, with well over one million cases and about 70,000 deaths at the date of the conference, but they have decided to go it alone.
The majority of people who are living through some form of lockdown worldwide would welcome a vaccine, but there are those who congregate on social media sites preaching conspiracy theories against vaccines.
Computers are spreading their misinformation of myths and fables far and wide for other gullible folks to absorb.
Those of us not of a religious bent, could be tempted to equate what anti-vaccine zealots disseminate with what some may look upon as scriptural myths and fables.
Many espouse that mandatory vaccinations violate constitutional rights, but when my career at sea began over six decades ago, every sailor on every ship worldwide had to have a valid vaccination certificate against such diseases as smallpox, yellow fever, cholera, etc.
I still have the World Health Organization document.
Social media sites may be educational and entertaining for some, but are also used for spreading nefarious misinformation.
We all remember how fast misinformation about oil tanker safety gathered steam on social media sites, making global heroes of people young and old who repeated those myths and fables.
Last month, the documentary Planet of the Humans, produced by veteran filmmaker Michael Moore, was released.
This movie debunks many myths and fables environmentalists have been pushing for years.
Like the conspiracy theories about vaccinations, they have come up against someone of the calibre of Jack Nicholson’s character in A Few Good Men.” delivering the line “You can’t handle the truth.”
I envision Nicholson spouting that line to greenies and anti-vaxxers, with Buffalo Springfield’s peace anthem of the ’60s playing in the background: “Something strange is happening here. What it is, ain’t exactly clear.”
Bernie Smith, Parksville