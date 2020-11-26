Get into the Christmas sprit early this year
Dear Editor:
Re: Freedom doesn’t give you right to make others sick (letter by L. McGowan,Nov. 24)
I felt so bad for the letter writer in what she is feeling in this time of doom and gloom. I realize everything we hold dear is getting cancelled. The newest for me is missing out on our son and daughter’s birthday on Sunday. We had big plans that had to be cancelled. Please decorate for Christmas! Do not let other people’s stupidity ruin your plans. We need any kind of joy we can find, even if we have to make it ourselves.
Feeling blue, I decorated early to get into the Christmas spirit, knowing that it will really be different this year. It gives me joy to look at the lights when we watch TV at night.
Let the Christmas spirit in early and it will fill your heart with joy regardless of what other people may do or say. Positivity is the only thing that will get us through the season. Blessing to you and your family.
Paulette Breault, West Kelowna
Speeding drivers danger to wildlife and children
Dear Editor:
At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, we heard what sounded like a car hitting something. It sounded like cars parts hit the ground.
My husband went out to check, and found the car had left but there was a small deer lying in the road. He came in to tell me to call the correct people to help this poor animal.
When he went back out, two other men had removed the baby off to the side of the road.
It was still alive and crying for its mother.
It was then my husband realized it was one of the twins that often come through our small mobile home park to get to the lake for water.
The driver did not stop, but ran away like a coward.
I phoned the Westbank First Nation, which told me I needed to call the conservation officer and gave me the phone number. I called and the officer was there within 20 minutes.
These men and my husband as well as our 22-year-old grandson stayed with the poor animal. When the officer arrived he noted the baby was hurt to badly to save, as he pulled out his pistol, he asked my husband and grandson to move back, then he shot the poor baby deer.
The shot was heard inside our home and had our pup going crazy over the sound. I am sure the mother deer and her remaining twin heard it too.
My grandson helped the officer lift the baby’s body into his vehicle.
It was so sad. Was it sad for the driver? I doubt it.
With people expanding their living areas more and more, we all have to be aware of the natural wildlife that need to go by our homes to reach water.
Please, we beg you slow down. This could have been a child.
Hoping this might put a kick in the pants reminder to fast drivers.
Laurie Wright, Westbank
Morning joggers need porta-potties
Dear Editor:
This letter comes after many letters phone calls, and messages to City Hall.
City Hall does not have it in their budget to supply washrooms or porta potties to active early-morning taxpayers.
The $800,000 washrooms in City Park are locked up from October to April. The handicap washroom is opened in Gyro park at 8 a.m. if it isn’t out of order. They haven’t replaced these services with any porta potties in the parks. Many people are out running, walking, or cycling before 8 a.m. Activity is a major stimulant affecting the intestine and digestive system. Needless to say many people require the use of a washroom after running for an hour.
The city has provided porta potties for the tent cities, and they should. I think the taxpayer is entitled to the same conveniences. They do have some porta potties scattered throughout the city, but very limited.
The parks and trails are regular routes for active early-morning people. They have not replaced any of the washrooms with porta potties in the parks. That needs to be considered. They have removed porta potties from the trails in places, also.
Many businesses no longer allow people to use their washrooms. One can’t blame them. They shouldn’t be responsible for that service.
I would appreciate it if anyone could follow up on this, my community concern.
With COVID such a medical concern at this time, one would expect the city budget to consider this a priority.
Liz Borrett, Kelowna
There’s nothing for this man’s kids to do
Dear Editor:
Do you have any suggestions on what to do with my kids for entertainment/recreation?
It’s dark when I get home. They have received a lifetime supply of screen time since March, and I can only take them on so many walks around the neighbourhood.
The pools and rec facilities are either closed or just simply not conducive to play time.
The hotels all have their pools open, but only if you are willing to book a room for $150-plus. Sort of like how you can travel to the United States or anywhere for that matter, but only if you are willing to fork out $500-plus per person on a plane ticket.
I am at a loss. Seriously. This is messed up. Suggestions?
Jeff Frank, Kelowna
Academia should focus on STEAM rather than STEM
Dear Editor:
As I read The Daily Courier’s special article, UBCO revamps arts degree (page A2, Nov. 25), referring to the emphasis today’s society places on the acronym STEM, I couldn’t help myself from thinking, “Why not change the acronym to STEAM instead, which would include the fields of Education and Arts?”
Why not emphasize inclusiveness? We are always in need of more teachers and including Indigenous cultures is a brilliant change for the Arts.
Besides STEAM could include Arts and Education as it’s the foundation of creativity and learning and requires the important element of teaching in order to receive credit in the other fields contained in the acronym.
STEAM could now mean Science, Technology, Engineering, Education, Arts and Math and take with it the positive derivation of “full STEAM ahead into our future!”
D.K. Symes, West Kelowna
Field of cabbages protected, but residents aren’t
Dear Editor:
Mayor Colin Basran and council would protect 24 acres of cabbages (probably because they have to), but not 24 acres of Kelowna residents renting in an appealing part of town. How mean-spirited.
Central Mobile Park is situated in a beautiful park, full of mature trees. These tenants own their mobile homes yet their residency and lifestyles are at the mercy of mayor and council because they rent a pad on which their homes sit.
While the developer is buying their homes, they are not willing vendors. It is a great place to live. How could anyone authorize the eviction of these folks just because a developer appears who wants to plow the place under to build and make millions in profit from their suffering?
This reminds me of the Scottish Clearances from 1600 onward when tenants were thrown off the land, which was then converted to pasture because the landowners could make more money from raising sheep.
Here, we have a developer throwing tenants out of perfectly good homes to build others at huge profits. And our mayor and council will condone behaviour that has been condemned for centuries.
My parents rented for 60 years and were obviously entitled to quiet possession. Have we become so cold and uncaring of others, in this case most of which are over 70 years of age, to allow council to do this?
Horses two blocks away on Gordon are safe in their paddocks, but not Gran and Gramps next door.
Don Henderson, Kelowna
Positive thoughts to get through the pandemic
Dear Editor:
These times are tough and it’s easy to shift into a mode of distrust. This morning, I wrote a short reflection I wanted to share:
In this continuing pandemic season,
May we find a rich source of love inside us.
May our mental health be strengthened.
May our trust in each other grow.
May our love for one another increase.
May I listen, too, to voices I don't initially agree with,
and hold space for conflict, so we can find peace together.
Kevan Gilbert, Kelowna