Kelowna city council takes first step on the slippery slope
Dear Editor:
Re: “Ellis shelter gets city’s go-ahead (May 26, page A3)
While recognizing Kelowna’s need for more supportive housing, which may be made more urgent by the demands of COVID management, the province and the city’s decision to bypass the rezoning process is deeply troubling.
History is full of examples of government excuses for bypassing established procedures which were created to that ensure that communities, and their citizens, have a voice and the right to have input into changes to their community.
Kelowna city council has a track record of paying lip service to this right when previous re-zonings have been brought to public hearing and the prevailing sentiment was subsequently dismissed in the decisions. McCurdy Road and Ambrosi come immediately to mind.
There has been a longstanding need for subsidized housing in this city. Noisy public hearings that give voice to concerned or frightened citizens are a nuisance and challenging for our elected politicians.
They are, however, our right, and this decision by the provincial government to “ask the City of Kelowna to set aside the rezoning process” while perhaps not illegal, has absolutely bypassed our right, as citizens, to be heard.
The goal does not justify the means, and if this request by the province to bypass due process goes forward without being challenged, then I suspect we will see it happen again … and perhaps again.
It is so easy to excuse the abuse of legislative power in the time of crisis, but that is exactly how the slippery slope begins. Please speak out.
Sharron J Simpson, Kelowna
CERB needs to be paid out quickly to keep economy moving
Dear Editor:
Re: MP Dan Albas's report on Canada Emergency Response Benefit fraud.
Income-flow in our economy is a lot like a game of musical-chairs. As long as the income keeps flowing, everyone can keep dancing — when the income stops, somebody loses. The CERB keeps the music going.
The economic damage due to the lockdown is unprecedented and for the CERB to be effective it needs to be rapidly disbursed. Which means bureaucrats are dealing with a fluid-process that shifts and adjusts as new information is acquired and analyzed.
Government is aware there will be some abuse by a small minority and has publicly stated they have corrective mechanisms in place to collect misappropriated funds.
The majority of Canadians appreciate the help and I believe will show the same honest diligence we show when we voluntarily file our income tax.
How much does it cost to save our economy? Nobody can really say. We only know that if the economy comes back to where we were before the pandemic, then the price was worth it.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Airline shareholders don’t deserve bailout
Dear Editor.
It’s painful to watch Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal handlers attempting to transfer the huge losses suffered by the shareholders in our private sector airlines onto the shoulder of the Canadian taxpayers.
Shareholders in our airline companies do not qualify for financial bail-outs any more than shareholders in Irving oil, Loblaws, Telus and Home Hardware.
Since the beginning of this year, the price of oil has dropped about $30 a barrel, with a corresponding drop in the price of shares in virtually all Canadian oil and gas companies.
People invested in those companies, hoping to make a profit, and some of them did, and they will “qualify” to pay a capital gains tax on those profits.
Other investors lost money, and they will be able to apply those losses to their taxable incomes and pay less taxes.
The investors who own shares in those airline companies qualify for the same tax considerations, and can apply the losses to reduce their taxable incomes.
When any of those companies lose money, the losses are suffered exclusively by the shareholders.
Should they qualify for loans to bridge the gap between disaster and recovery? Possibly, pending qualifiers.
Should they be forgivable? Absolutely not.
It’s a safe bet lawyers and accountants have been working overtime looking for ways and means of transferring those huge losses from the shoulders of shareholders to the shoulders of the tax-payers, but there is absolutely no way taxpayers should absorb any of those loses.
Canadian taxpayers never have, and never will be responsible for the success and failures of investors in any private corporation for the simple reason, they did not make those risky investments, and Trudeau has no legal or moral right to mine their pockets to bail any of them out.
Trudeau was elected to “serve and protect” and he has an immediate responsibility to protect literally millions of under and unemployed Canadians who desperately need that money to look after the basics for themselves and their families.
Unemployment will be in the double digits for years, and it should be abundantly clear that the remaining taxpayers could not possibly be expected, legally or morally, to even attempt to bail out shareholders in any of our private sector corporations, including WestJet and Air Canada.
Andy Thomsen, Kelowna
Government shouldn’t pay for sick leave
Dear Editor:
It is time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stop playing Santa Claus and make it a priority to get the economy back on the†right track.
Instead of using this pandemic as a reason for unprecedented federal spending, he should play Moses and lead us common people out of the wilderness.
The latest goodie, as an example, federal paid sick leave, is an unconscionable and would be another millstone on the back of the Canadian taxpayer.
Remember folks, Trudeau’s government is a minority government and does not have the support of the entire county.
We are in the hands of, at best, a mediocre PM, who other than his last name, has no qualifications that would justify him being our leader.
Where is our finance minister? He should be front and centre telling us how we are going to regain our failing economy.
I am sure that Trudeau hasn’t a clue.
Barry Cochrane, Kelowna