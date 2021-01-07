Don’t excuse politicians’ bad COVID behaviour
Dear Editor:
Re: Nearly half of us broke bubbles, The Daily Courier, Wednesday, Jan. 6:
Why do you insist on confusing your readers by putting in red type “it wasn’t just politicians.” Why minimize the gravity of their recent actions.
The survey, reported on by Stephanie Levitz of The Canadian Press, asks whether people visited with friends or family outside of their homes. It’s probable there were lots of people who let someone, friends or family, step inside the front door and stand in the foyer for a few minutes, to say the least.
And, according to the survey, there were a large portion of people who blatantly broke the rules and had people over to visit.
But this a far cry from actually leaving the country and then in one case blatantly lying about it or attempting to deceive.
The mantra “we’re all in this together“ doesn’t seem to be on the lips of all of our leaders anymore. This is unfortunate but it really has nothing to do with the poll.
Perhaps a more accurate sub headline might have been something like “Canadians losing confidence in Canada‘s ability to fight COVID-19.”
Let’s not try and minimize some of our leaders’ lack of leadership and integrity.
Richard Knight, Kelowna
FSA test results don’t help schools to improve
Dear Editor:
Clearly, Bobbe Wemock (Tests needed to tell us how kids are doing in school, letter to the editor, Jan. 6) needs some information and clarity regarding the Foundation Skills Assessment (FSA) test that Grade 4 and 7 students across B.C. are forced to complete annually.
Wemock takes the position that scores should be shared with the public. They are. Scores are available on the Ministry of Education website and individual results are sent to parents.
What I believe the Central Okanagan Board of Education is asking for is that the data not be provided to the Fraser Institute so they can create a ranking of schools.
There is absolutely no value to students, their parents, or teachers in having all schools ranked.
The value of the data which is available from the test, in the view of many experienced and knowledgeable educators, it is neither valid nor reliable because of a number of variables which are not controlled in the administration of the test.
In my 27 years in education I am not aware of a single instance where the FSA scores resulted in additional resources, assistance or targeted instruction being provided to an individual student, a class, or a school.
Interestingly, one consistent correlation in FSA results is that, overwhelmingly, when you put schools into categories based on low, middle, and above average family incomes you will see that those schools also land in low, middle and above average FSA score ranges.
There are other valid, reliable, and useful assessments which provide student, school, and system data that are used to guide teacher decisions and system planning. These assessments happen regularly during the school year.
If Wemock feels the FSA assists in finding lousy schools or subpar teachers, that’s a serious mistake. It does waste a bunch of class time, does not provide valuable information, and both the time and money it requires could be spent on many, many other things that could make a difference to students.
Kevin Epp, Local President,
Okanagan-Skaha Teachers’ Union
Not enough drug dealers arrested and charged
Dear Editor:
Re: “Surviving long enough to live,” by Joe Fries (page A1, Dec. 31).
I read with interest the lead article and would like to ask one question: Why do we never see the drug dealers supplying tainted drugs getting arrested and charged with causing the deaths? More people have died from overdoses than COVID-19.
One can only surmise police are incompetent or they are being restrained from taking the actions that will bring this epidemic of deaths from drug overdoses to an end.
Besides our politicians addressing the problems in society that cause people to become addicts, it is obvious that a special enforcement unit needs to be set up to eliminate from society the people who are supplying tainted drugs.
The 983 deaths in 2019 due to drug overdoses in B.C. was already passed with 1,068 deaths by the end of August.
Clearly, a new approach needs to be taken against the suppliers of drugs, both tainted and otherwise, as the approach taken so far is simply not working.
Brian Sutch, Vernon
Twas time to pay the bills after Christmas
Dear Editor:
‘Twas a month after Christmas and all through house
Not a creature was stirring, not even that mouse
All the stockings were empty and folded with care
So, we knew that Saint Nick had really been there
With ribbons and wrappings all crumpled and torn
The living room looked, quite messy, forlorn
The children were nestled upstairs in their beds
With visions of next Christmas, alive in their heads
While mamma lay worrying and papa did too
Wondering ‘bout the bills and what they could do
With visons of Visa, Mastercard and the rest
Swirling ‘round and threatening their warm little nest
When at the front door there rose much chatter
Papa sprang from his chair to see what’s the matter
Fell over the nightstand, an’ lit with a crash
Threw open the door and found, in a flash
The bailiff stood there with a summons in hand
It wasn’t an invite to a concert or band
He wanted some money or the goods that we’d bought
Mom and me were frightened, and very distraught
By the light of the moon we spotted his badge
“Pay up now, or I’ll take Tom, Dick and Madge”
Before Christmas we spent, like this day wouldn’t come
Now, what could we do, ‘twas too late to run.
Out there in the drive stood a little old truck
With little old helpers named Jerry and Chuck
We sat at the table and wrote out a cheque
Not thinking when cashed, we’d really get heck
The bailiff, he snatched our cheque with a jerk,
Turned ‘round, tipped his hat and was off with a smirk
Our gifts were all safe, needn’t worry an ounce
But, we knew he’d be back when the cheque it did bounce
He sprang to the truck, to his team gave a shout
And away they all bounced like a geezer with gout
I heard him exclaim as he drove down the track
“If this thing, it should bounce, you know I’ll be back.”
William S. Peckham and Lynn Vaughan, Kelowna
America wasn’t ready for such a vindictive leader
Dear Editor:
I read the following quote online somewhere: “People ask, is America ready for a woman president or even a gay president?”
Funny thing is, never heard anyone ask if America (or the world for that matter) was ready for an incompetent, vindictive, mentally-unstable, misogynistic, homophobic, racist, traitorous egomaniac and yet, here we are, suffering through a U.S. presidency that will undoubtedly have future generations ask “what in heavens happened here?”
Somehow he avoided serious vetting. It’s painful. He is rotten to the core!
Everything with him is underhanded, fraudulent and dirty. It is pathetically amazing as to how a sitting president can drag down a great country. Joe Biden has a tough row to hoe ahead of him.
When the pandemic has ended, he will have to embark on a monumental effort to lobotomize the 73,902,604 Trump supporters who stupidly voted for this loathsome man. The aberration and novelty experiment (if that what it was) is coming to an end in a few short weeks and hopefully the world can repudiate all fears of U.S. citizens electing another president like him.
Paul Crossley, Penticton
-----
What did you think of the American insurrection? Tell us your thoughts on that or any other issue in a letter to the editor. Email your letter to: letters@ok.bc.ca