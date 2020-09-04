May lose her home to development
Dear Editor:
Does anybody care?
Kelowna has been my home for 20 years, which I have enjoyed, as well as the senior programs.
The rug has been pulled out from under me. First, the virus, which curtailed socializing. Now, the stress of losing my home.
I am unable to sell my home as Kerkhoff Construction has purchased the Central Mobile Home Park for development.
This mobile home was my nest egg. We are presently in a holding pattern, unable to sell or move. I am too old for this.
Muriel Heppner, Kelowna
Democrats offer only Trump bashing
Dear Editor:
Re: “A tale of two conventions,” by Jim Taylor (Okanagan Weekend, Aug. 29).
Either columnist Jim Taylor has a severe case of anti-Trump-syndrome or he and I were not watching the same two U.S presidential-nominating conventions.
I too thank God I am not an American voter. Politics in the U.S. is dividing friends, families and co-workers.
But I am keenly aware of an old adage; Canada is a sitting mouse beside a sleepy elephant; should that elephant get sick and roll over, Canada will be squashed.
As our largest trading partner by far and our neighbour with the longest unprotected border in the world, it is incumbent on us as Canadians to be informed as to what is happening down there.
Contrary to Taylor’s assertion that the Democratic convention was filled with words of “love, respect, dignity, and compassion,”
I only saw hate. Hate for a duly-elected sitting president.
I saw no new way forward, no new platform, no insight or cure for what ails the U.S., only a vitriolic diatribe of anti-Trump hysteria.
As for the Republicans; they laid out the past-presidential term; a robust economy and a commitment to national security. The two things Trump ran on and has delivered on (prior to the Chinese flu).
As a right-leaning conservative I, like many others in Canada, don’t consider myself as pro-Trump. We are anti-Democrat.
Has Taylor bothered to read the past- released 110-page manifesto by the Democratic party? A document which outlines what policies if elected a Biden-Harris administration would implement? If elected, Biden will have no say in the affairs of the country.
It will be his back-room extreme far left “advisers” who will be calling the shots.
Free speech, economic survival, law and order and democracy is at what is stake here.
These are critical times.
Mark Roberts, Penticton
Conspiracy theorists are out in full force
Dear Editor:
Re: “What is Cannings really pedalling?,” (Herald letters, Sept. 3).
I see the conspiracy theorists are out “pedalling” their own bafflegab in full force as usual.
It’s a bit of an uphill slog trying to play whack-a-mole with the misinformation team. Must be nice living outside reality while most of us must face the world as it is, including the tour-de-farce of the looney right.
I’m sure that in Wayne Llewelyn’s fantasy world, it’s true that as the economy crash dives and hundreds of thousands are unemployed, the national debt is soaring and people’s futures are not too secure,
Dick Cannings has nothing better to do than cover up some illegal-immigration tunnel into Canada? Really?
Dave Ligertwood, Kaleden
Challenge ongoing forest devastation
Dear Editor:
With so many problems facing humanity, there is unease that one key issue, ongoing forest devastation, has become sidelined.
Consequently, concerned citizens from impacted communities across B.C. will be participating in an online 10-day forestry forum that will culminate on Sept. 18 with a province-wide day of action.
The current model of forest management, which primarily benefits corporate shareholders, has resulted in flooded communities, damaged water supplies, destructive landslides, loss of habitat, rapid decline of endangered species populations and significant job losses.
Additionally, since 2002, B.C. forests have turned from a carbon sink to a massive source of carbon dioxide and methane as more forests are logged, tuned into pellets and burned in wildfires.
The current government in Victoria has done nothing to reverse the policies that have provided forestry companies with unfettered access to the publicly-owned forest landbase.
Individuals and community groups across the province have been working in isolation to push for changes to forest management, but they keep hitting the same brick wall — legislation that favours corporate profits over ecosystem health and local job creation.
Front-line logging communities deserve better than the continued loss of employment that results from forestry focused on automation and cheap raw log exports, with profits invested south of the border and Sweden.
The B.C. government has been unwilling to transition to a system that is best for both the economy and the environment and instead continues to reward the corporations.
British Columbia’s forests belong to the people, not to corporate shareholders.
It is time for the B.C. government to build a new forest framework that respects nature and Indigenous systems, gives power back to communities and provides local forestry jobs once again.
This is the grass roots action that will get us there. Learn more at: forestmarchbc.com.
Taryn Skalbania, Peachland
The actor president, detached from reality
Dear Editor:
Even though we have problems with our political system in Canada, we should be thankful that we don’t live in the United States and have a leader as detached from reality as much as Donald Trump is.
Trump’s modus operandi is up and down more times than a professional’s yoyo. Many have spoken of Trump on words, thoughts and deeds.
However, recently he would appear to be more and more desperate as he tries for an instant replay. Good, bad or indifferent, he appears to leave no stone unturned.
There are times that he has made bold, brash statements and then, not far down the road, he’s done a 360-degree reversal or states that he didn’t say what sources have graphically pointed out that he did say.
Trump has previously extolled the virtue of the military and its historical place in developmental America.
However, recently he has been quoted as saying that those who served the country in the military and were wounded, were imprisoned, were war-decorated for bravery as heroes or those who fought for freedom preservation were “losers” and “suckers!”
Jekyll-and-Hyde scenario if ever there was one.
For the record, Trump has never served in the military in any way, shape or form. He was considered 4F for eligibility for the military draft.
A category 4F meant that an individual was unqualified for duty for the following: physical, moral, mental or character issues.
Heel bone chips were cited, but who really knows. Maybe it was a toothache or some monumental condition like that. Anyway, he didn’t serve and yet this individual is Commander in Chief of the U.S. military.
Trump would appear to be an actor. He is a very poor one at that. His “all-about-me” persona has mesmerized some people, but many others, hopefully, have seen through the
charade.
Trump is what a clinical definition would term as a sociopath. To better understand that we need only look at traits that suggest this. Some of these are:
• Lacks remorse
• Charming
• Liars
• Manipulators
• Narcissistic
• No long relationships or interrupted relationships
• Spontaneity
• Lacks love
• Competitive
These are Trump to the nth degree.
It gives me a secure feeling that we, in Canada, don’t have to put up with someone like this. However, I’m sure that there are others out there that feel that we are no
better than the states.
That being said, I’m glad that I’m Canadian, what about you?
Ron Barillaro, Penticton
