Pandemic helping to shift attitudes for the better
Dear Editor:
I am writing to honour a new development that I think can be deeply meaningful.
In national and international emergencies, governments typically focus on rescuing the rich and powerful.
After the economic meltdown of 2008, the U.S. Congress bailed out the banks that had caused the meltdown while millions of Americans lost their homes through bank foreclosures.
In important ways, the COVID-19 crisis goes against that norm. Not all countries, but many countries, are focused on helping people with small bank accounts or no bank accounts. The new measures announced in recent weeks by the Canadian government are providing not just leadership, but good leadership.
The government is demonstrating the belief that society should serve everyone and not just vested interests.
And Canada isn’t alone. Governments in Europe — and to a lesser extent, in the United States — are taking steps to rescue plain folks.
Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter has stated that America is no longer a democracy but an oligarchy (by definition: rule by a small elite). During the past 40 years, new laws and regulations have transformed the rich into the super-rich. That situation has come to seem normal.
But it isn’t normal.
We need to reshape our beliefs. This dreadful pandemic has shocked us. Perhaps it will also trigger a deep shift in attitudes and norms.
Already Canadians are demonstrating a new solidarity, reaching out to help each other. Already we have a slogan: “We’ll get through this together.”
The war against COVID-19 will end. Will it change us?
Gary Willis, Kelowna
Will more farm workers bring COVID-19 here?
Dear Editor:
There is now a major outbreak of COVID-19 with seasonal farm workers at a housing complex at Bylands Nursery in West Kelowna.
A question to put forward to Dr. Bonnie Henry or Health Minister Adrian Dix would be regarding the importing of thousands of seasonal fruit pickers and farm workers in just a couple of months.
I know it has been said they would have to self isolate for 14 days upon arrival. But the question is, who will be monitoring this?
The farm owners will have spent thousands of dollars getting these workers to their farms. Where will the self isolation be happening? There is not housing available on every farm.
Will the farm owners really be making these workers sit on their hands for 14 days before they get some work out of them? Will they be going directly to the farm without passing go?
What about the seasonal workers who come from Quebec, presently the worst place in Canada for COVID-19.
There will be nothing stopping them from coming to work and mingle in the Okanagan in a couple of months. I doubt they will be self isolating.
Wow, this is scary!
Judie Schinz, Penticton
Even cheap gas is more expensive in the Okanagan
Dear Editor:
While celebrating current gas prices falling below a dollar for the first time in ages, I have to ask why we are still 25 cents higher than Prince George. This is not a new phenomenon actually; we are consistently 15 to 30 cents higher than our Northern sister city. Can anyone explain why?
Peter Robin, Kelowna
Next time profile someone who’s really hurting
Dear Editor:
Re: Refilling fridge, pantry a challenge in quarantine (March 31):
I was appalled to see your front-page news story. A privileged couple returning to their high-end condominium in Kelowna after having spent a winter in Mexico and having their online grocery order cancelled in not news.
We are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. Many people are ill and dying, others are wondering how they are going to pay
the rent and feed their children after having lost employment.
Health-care workers are risking their lives to look after the community and you choose to highlight a wealthy couple complaining that after being quarantined for 14 days are going to come out of this, “fat and with a drinking problem.” This is disgusting, and not a hardship.
The people who are working in grocery stores are overwhelmed and working as fast as they can for very low wages. These workers are also putting themselves and family members at risk as they are being exposed to people and not able to self isolate.
Why don’t you write an article about grocer’s contributions and how they have had to change store policies to help stop the spread of COVID-19?
On March 27, I read an interesting article in your paper about a couple trying to return to Kelowna from Morocco. The Harris couple had a good attitude and took us on an exciting armchair adventure. Features like this are worthy of coverage, not complaints from privileged people about an interruption in their door-to-door delivery service.
In the future The Daily Courier should highlight a health-care worker on the frontline, a family dealing with a COVID-19 diagnosis or a local business trying to stay afloat on your front page.
Heather McClaskey, Prince George
More serious health issues need our attention
Dear Editor:
Latest “pandemic’ update: about 9,000 cases in Canada.
Are you frightened out of your skin like most everyone? Of course you are ... the whole idea is to immerse the world in fear of the unknown so you can be controlled.
That figure — nearly uniform around the globe, represents 1/10,000th of one per cent of our population. Ditto for the world.
Digest this now:
Smoking, by contrast, accounts for (fact) more than 45,000 deaths annually in this country alone. That translates into nearly
$7 billion annually in health-care costs.
In the United States, with a population 10 times greater, records just under a half million deaths each year (480,000) directly attributed to smoking, and an additional 41,000 deaths from second-hand smoke.
To break it down further, that is more than 1,300 deaths every single day of the year. In fact the figure is 18.4% of all deaths in North America — one in five.
Guess what’s still legal? Guess what can be purchased during this lockdown, along with all the other “necessary” items still available?
James Judd, Kelowna
Movie channels should be free
during pandemic
Dear Editor:
A suggestion for all TV providers, for example Shaw and Telus, to offer free movies on the movie channels as well as other general interest stations that require a paid subscription to access.
This would encourage people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many people are now unemployed or receiving a miniscule salary to survive.
Most cannot afford to pay for movies as well as other stations that require an extra payment over and above the usual TV subscription rates, in addition to putting food on the table as well as paying bills.
This would provide an outlet to prevent potential mental-health issues due to self isolation and other issues that will occur due to the many hardships most of us will encounter.
You may counter this suggestion by stating “they have a business to run,” but they are not alone among businesses that are making major sacrifices during this difficult crisis.
Thank you for considering this suggestion. Stay well.
Caroline Alger, Peachland
Some people more concerned about deficit than people
Dear Editor:
Re: Punish Trudeau for power grab (letter, March 26): Would letter writer Doug Rosen prefer to have a finance minister who forks out $107 billion for everything and everyone in distress with no plan as to how to get Canada’s finances back on track, and hamstrung by the Opposition so he can’t. Then the Conservatives could self righteously beat their bosoms and say “Look at that deficit.”
Political posturing is so much more important than people to a Conservative, apparently. Remember this time of pandemic when we go to the polls.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
