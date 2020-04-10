New weather forecasts brighten reader’s day
Dear Editor:
Thank you for the light-hearted banner lines for the daily weather forecast.
I’m not sure when you started this, but I first noticed it in Tuesday’s front page.
Again, thank you.
Robert Ayotte, Kelowna
Trump will take all the credit when crisis ends
Dear Editor:
Re: Hydroxychloroquine
I believe I can give a great answer as to why U.S. President Donald Trump is flogging hydroxychloroquine so hard in spite of no true evidence that it is effective for the coronavirus. It is his “modus operandi” just as his claim Obama tapped his phone and millions of illegals voted against him in the election. He is doing it to cover his terrible ignorance in the early stages of the pandemic, which has led to the worst outcome in the world for the United States.
Once he realized how bad it is and how woeful he looks, he went the other way stating that possibly millions would die and that we have to do everything in our power to defeat the “enemy,”
Through no fault of his, the United States will flatten the curve, allowing the country to reopen. On that day, he will stand up at his bully pulpit and state: “We have overcome this dreadful catastrophe because I took things into my own hands even when the doctors and scientists told me not to. I championed the drug hydroxychlorquine, even threatening India when they tried to stop shipping the drug to us; as a result of my insistence, enough people took this magic medicine and in so doing stopped millions of new infections and countless more deaths than we would have had. Due to my actions I have once again saved this great nation from a horrendous fate which the Democrats’ and Obama’s mismanagement lead us into.”
It does not matter that there will most likely be no proof that the drug had any effect on the pandemic, he will just belittle all detractors and his faithful followers will cheer him on to re-election.
Dr. Barrie Pelland, MD, Kelowna
Drive Sutherland Ave. to confuse your mind
Dear Editor:
If you need a break from the confusion and stress of COVID-19, may I suggest a drive down Sutherland Avenue from Ethel to Pandosy Street.
Your first challenge is to locate the correct lane to continue going straight across Richter Street. You may require a co-pilot to decipher the number of unusual directional signs at this corner of Richter and Sutherland. Continue on to Sutherland and you will discover what is a fairly busy two-lane section of road with apartments and condos. There has been a one-way bridge there since forever. Drivers would take turns crossing the bridge. Most of those meetings caused a smile and a hand wave as we took our turn.
Now, after a year’s work in this area of Sutherland, you will find yourself on what is still a fairly busy two-lane section of road that is now only one lane wide.
Still some friendly smiles — but more often a baffled look as two cars face off. One driver, hopefully, has an empty parking space (ha!) or a section of “No Parking” area available that he/she can pull into to allow the other car to pass. If not, one car needs to reverse.
The original one-way bridge remains the same — now it has become the most sensible portion of Sutherland.
Susan Wort, Kelowna
Pandemic reminds us about what’s important
Dear Editor:
A friend of my oldest grandson sent this to him. I thought it was worth reading.
In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship. God said, “You want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians; I will shut down civic centres. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theatres. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don’t want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can’t go to church?”
“If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”?
Maybe we don’t need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the only one in the world that really matters — Jesus.
Norm Morris, West Kelowna
30-day pill limit costly for fixed-income seniors
Dear Editor:
I am a senior, and between my husband and I, we take eight medications a month. Our doctor prescribes a
90-day supply, but now with the virus crisis we are experiencing, we can only get 30 days at a time.
While I understand why this is being done, I do not understand why we are being ripped off for three separate dispensing fees.
In our case, this represents an additional $10.60 in dispensing fees, multiplied by eight medications, multiplied by two people = $169.60.
We are seniors living on a fixed income. This is just an additional hardship financially, and we are being forced to visit our pharmacy more often.
Being that so many other income groups are receiving financial help, due to the coronavirus, I don’t know why seniors are being penalized.
I have written our MLA as well as our MP, but to no avail. Perhaps more letters would create some action.
Ellen and Arnold Talbot, West Kelowna
KGH staff doing great work at a busy time
Dear Editor:
I have had two surgeries recently at Kelowna General Hospital and I want to extend my thanks and gratitude to the staff there for their dedication, care and kindness.
I am very grateful to live in Kelowna where we have access to such good health care at KGH.
As COVID-19 is challenging all health workers daily, I appreciate their professionalism even more. They do an amazing job. Stay safe and stay healthy.
I would particularly like to thank Dr. Baliski, Dr. Gill, the exceptional OR teams, Cheryl, the pre-surgical and post-surgical nurses, Angie, Jenn, Val and Larry. You are all very special, caring people. Keep up the good work. Thank you!
Helen Jeffrey, Kelowna
The small things can bring the greatest joy
Dear Editor:
In this current era of limitations on our freedom to move I was reminded, the other day, of a small, but important, passage in life.
My neighbours who are currently working from home have two small children. Their son is four and has been riding his bike with the assistance of training wheels. But no longer. The wheels were removed and along with a steady hand he was set free. Now he rides on his own going at breakneck speed with the biggest smile plastered on his wee face.
It reminded me of my own first solo ride on a hand-me-down bike, much too large for my small frame. I was given a push and the choice was crash, or carry on. Fortunately, I carried on.
May you continue to find small freedoms in your everyday life. Cheers!
Harry Grossmith, Kelowna
You forgot Chicago’s Saturday in the Park
Dear Editor:
Re: “The 25 happiest songs,” by James Miller (Okanagan Weekend, April 4).
I enjoyed reading your list of happy songs and would like you to know you missed “Saturday in the Park” by Chicago from 1972. I remember it well when I cut grass for the neighbours letting it blast as I filled my gas tank on my little transistor radio.
Back then with less songs “on demand,” there was a certain thrill when your favourite song was played at unexpected moments, suddenly cheering you up!
Paul Clark, Kelowna
Here’s nine more tunes for the happy-song list
Dear Editor:
Re: “The 25 happiest songs,” by James Miller (Okanagan Weekend, April 4).
Thank you for your list. It’s great and I recognized most of them and looked up the ones I missed. Good for you. Well done. Here are a few I would have included:
1. You Are My Sunshine. written by Jimmie Davis in 1940. Sung by Gene Autry, “The Singing Cowboy.” Gene sang it with a wide smile on his face. He had charisma and he expressed himself well. By dabbling in real estate, Gene ended up a multi-millionaire and owned the California Angels baseball team.
2. Oh, Happy Day by a Canadian group of Toronto’s St. Michael’s Choir School, that called themselves The Four Lads. This deep-sounding song of sunny daisy over dark clouds of grey won me a prize for naming it as the best “happy” song out in the world of 1964.
3. Sunshine On My Shoulders by John Denver, with his lilting voice that spreads the joy in his heart to all who hear him.
4. Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen. This immense repetitious song is of joy from the heart of him who gives. Leonard is repeating something he knows a lot about and that is the joy of being alive.
5. Let the Sunshine In by The Fifth Dimension. From the musical, Hair, this invite is to the positive side of life.
6. Sugar, Sugar by the Archies. Written by Jeff Bailey, it has an unforgettable snappy, wanting call of love to it. It was a four-week No. 1 single in 1969 that oozed happiness and kept in my memory for many years to come. What an upbeat song it was! Love, joy, happiness rolled up.
7. Dancing Queen by ABBA. Their only No. 1 hit in North America has that ABBA beat and performance that goes with it. Two gorgeous gals singing harmoniously about dancing and moving to the music with that ABBA beat. Inviting happiness in, is the message.
8. Africa by Toto brings back all the happy memories one has if one is ever on safari in the dark continent like I experienced in Uganda in 1971-72. Being surrounded by vibrant people and strange animal life and fauna is spewed out harmoniously and happily to all who will listen.
9. Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone by Bill Withers is an upbeat, warm and memorable song about how good it was to love and to be loved by that someone special. True happiness!
Leo (Puckshot) Jacques, Kelowna
