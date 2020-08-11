Washington plates belong to Kelowna family member – so stop being so rude to her
Dear Editor:
The little black car with Washington licence plates in our city has been receiving some rude and ignorant gestures.
Horns have blared, fists have been shaken, even a hand gestured in shape of gun.
Well, this young person was actually born in Kelowna — imagine that — and comes to visit family a couple times per year.
When the COVID virus struck and Seattle was an early hotspot, we were hoping she could get out of there.
She was tested for virus, cleared Canada customs after they phoned us to confirm she had to isolate at our home, which she did.
She is lucky enough to be able to work from here. Oh yeah, she’s spending her money here in Kelowna.
Do we hate Americans because of Trump or to the response to COVID down there..
To the drivers who made those gestures, you are a terrible representation of the real people of Kelowna
Shirley and Don Mitchell, Kelowna
Forced to sell home due to high electricity costs
Dear Editor:
I understand Fortis is phasing out its failed two-tier electricity rate system. These high rates have victimized people who have no alternative than to live in older homes with baseboards.
I complained to Fortis when they instituted their two-tier system that as a senior on a fixed income, I was being forced to sell my home because I couldn’t afford the sudden jump in costs to heat in winter.
I did explain I had resorted to living and sleeping solely in my kitchen and dining room and had tried heating with wood like some kind of pioneer.
I then spent over $10,000 upgrading my windows and did consult with Fortis how I could switch to a gas furnace. But since I only have a two-foot-high dirt crawl space, they explained laying pipes was not possible.
Finally last year, I decided to retire and realized I had to sell my home because of the inability to pay the winter electric bills which were as high as $800 a bill despite my conservation.
I am putting my home on the market as of this month (delayed because of COVID-19).
I have done everything I could to conserve, which seems was their intention. I think my summer bills show I am extremely conscious of that. I never used my dryer (even in winter) and had a clothesline when it was still against city bylaws to have a line visible in my neighbourhood. So I was even ahead of the city’s thinking.
In my 30 years in Kelowna, I also have never used air conditioning. I am $1,500 behind in electric payments now because of not being able to do on-call supplementary work this summer because of COVID-19.
I am disgusted with Fortis greed these past years since taking over the utility from the city. I will not benefit from their phased-in abolition of the disastrous two-tier system because I will have been pushed out of my home by 2023 and will have become a renter.
They didn’t phase it in so why phase it out. It should be done away with immediately. There was no mercy for those of us who had bill shock when it was brought in.
The BC Utilities Commission is the real adversary of consumers in this because they had the chance to stop the two-tier and didn’t.
I want my rebate on being overcharged for electricity now, not in 2023. I think of all the seniors in older homes with baseboards who were overcharged but have since passed away.
When I asked if Fortis was going to follow BC Hydro and give customers a break on electric during COVID-19, I was told no. Fortis and BCUC owes me and many others a rebate and apology in more ways than one.
Ellen Lee Kaiser, Kelowna
System favours addicts, felons
Dear Editor:
Why are addicts being treated better than seniors and veterans?
They have “wet” facilities where they can shoot up drugs they bought with money from stolen goods. They are supplied with needles they discard anywhere, thus becoming a health hazard for children and adults alike.
They’re supplied with naloxone kits, which are $20 to $40 each.
What’s next, a couple of 24s at an AA meeting?
I realize addiction is a serious disease, but despite all the education on drugs, these people are still choosing their path of destruction. They have created a huge burden on paramedics, the hospital system and the RCMP.
Why not jail the “pushers” and sentence them to “hard time?”
They should be charged with murder. Can’t do that though because the Charter of Rights protects them. Too bad the “Charter” doesn’t protect the people they killed.
The felons have more rights than the victims. The law has no teeth. In some other countries, the penalty is death.
Why can't our “learned” politicians put some teeth back in the judicial system?
Our leaders in Ottawa and Victoria need to show the leadership they were elected to do instead of wallowing in their self importance, toeing the party line and posing for photo ops.
The system is broken and needs to be fixed. We need compassion for the victims, not the felons. We need to get tough on the felons.
I feel sorry for the mentally challenged people on the street. They have been swept under the cracks. Another cost saver for the government. Sad.
I wonder what the free housing that is being supplied will look like, judging from the mess in the “tent cities?” We’ll probably never hear.
Lastly, I really feel sorry for the police who try to do their job, but see the felons they arrest, back on the street, only to be arrested again and again. A big revolving door.
More people need to speak up.
Bob Harris, Lake Country
Replace teachers with AI
Dear Editor:
Arguably, students are the ones most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The transition to online learning, which took place in March, has not been smooth and students should be eligible for partial refunds.
Other fees, such as parking passes, recreation fees and student union fees, have not been addressed.
It is clear that a post-secondary education offers benefits such as a higher socioeconomic status, social mobility for low-income students, expanded career options, and less chance of developing depression and/or mental illnesses.
A 2014 analysis by the B.C. government found that post-secondary graduates earn between $500,000 and almost $2 million more in wages over their lifetime than workers with only a high-school diploma. Yet the cost of not having a college degree exponentially increases the chance of alcohol abuse, drug overdose, obesity and suicide.
College tuition has more than doubled over the past 30 years. The quality of education has also been decreasing. The percentage of tenured professors has dropped and the number of part-time professors has increased as much as 70%, according to the American Association of University Professors in 2015.
As a student, I would like to make a proposal to keep post-secondary costs low. I suggest we replace every teacher with artificial intelligence units. For some of the teachers I’ve had, I wouldn’t even be able to tell the difference.
Raymond Theriault, Kelowna