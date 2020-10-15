Strategic voters should support Greens this time
Dear Editor:
I have often argued against strategic voting, but this is one election I am totally in favour of it.
Usually strategic voting means that people vote for one of the major parties in an election so as to avoid the consequences of electing the other party. In the current case, it means voting for a smaller party that held the balance of power during the reign of the previous government.
In my previous (door knocking) experiences, I found that many people out there said that they like the Greens, but had to vote for a different party because of blah, blah, blah.
Well this time there is a great reason for voting for what you actually want. Increase the balance of power for the Greens, get more sustainable development and reduce the cycle of damage to the earth, for the sake of our economy and our great grandchildren.
If you never vote for what you want you will never have it.
Gary Blidook, Kelowna
Happy socialists not about to turn to communism
Dear Editor:
Re: Not satisfied with direction Liberal gov’t is taking (letter, Oct. 10, by Garry Rayner.
I think letter writer Garry Rayner needs to travel the world a little.
I started reading his letter and after the third paragraph moved on. Why? Well, according to him, “socialism is the royal road to communism.”
A trip to any of the three Scandinavian countries — Denmark, Norway and Sweden — with side trips to Iceland and the Netherlands will open his eyes for in these socialistic countries, people are happy with socialized medicine, education, seniors’ care and many other social programs we here in Canada can only dream of.
And they have absolutely on intention
of ever becoming communists. The Scandanivian countries, for example, consistently rate high (and often higher than us here in Canada) on the happiness and well being scale.
I suggest we all stop watching CNN and Fox so as to not fall victim to that country’s interpretation of things and interpret them as our own.
Richard Begin, Kelowna
Lighthouse not a suitable idea for this area
Dear Editor:
A proposed winery lighthouse is “unique to the region.” That’s a weird way of saying “doesn't fit at all.”
A water tower would be less tacky. Calling it a, "beacon to tourism,” really highlights the mentality of the individuals and organizations developing our city.
Connon York, Kelowna
Good riddance column showed no compassion
Dear Editor:
Re: “Goodbye downtown Kelowna, we might not miss you,” Oct. 9.
I was disappointed to read this type of journalism come from The Daily Courier, a paper that I read pretty regularly during my time living in the city.
In the past four years of my post-secondary education, I have learned mainly about communications, but also a bit about journalism as well.
While I understand that the safety of the staff, and your coworkers is obviously important to you, I found this piece profoundly distasteful.
As an editor and a journalist, I trust that you would know about the importance of ethical reporting. The circumstances that a community of people find themselves in, especially in downtown Kelowna, is riddled with drug use and mental-health issues that are largely underfunded and go uncared for and ignored by many.
Instead of bringing light to this issue. this piece ridiculed a problem that is rampant not just amongst the homeless population, but the housed and the more fortunate.
The only difference between these two communities is that one has their problems more publicly displayed. Compassion and ethics are some of the most important things that I have learned in my time as a communicator. I hope in the future any articles published by The Daily Courier can show a bit of this compassion towards a community that needs help, rather than ridicule.
I understand the frustration at a seemingly endless situation of crisis that is happening in our country currently with both the opioid epidemic and the homelessness epidemic. These problems were not created overnight, so I doubt they can be fixed overnight.
Nadia Guest
Degrading terms had no place in editor’s column
Dear Editor:
Re: “Goodbye downtown Kelowna, we might not miss you,” Oct. 9.
I wanted to let you know that your article is truly disgusting and degrading. I have lost a lot of respect for The Daily Courier and I know a lot of residents of Kelowna feel the same.
The terms you used were not only degrading and unnecessary, but showed no understanding whatsoever to the overall problem our community has developed.
You putting out this article is not improving this problem. I ask you have a little more understanding for other people’s situations. I hope that one day you are not faced with a family member or someone close to you experiencing homelessness.
Nothing in life is for certain and we never know when the ones we love around us are going to experience trauma in their lives.
Maybe if you had someone you loved in this position, you wouldn’t be writing articles like this.
Also, I have been in your situation. I have lived downtown for five years now and have also experienced vandalism to my property. I have been nursing at Kelowna General Hospital for three years and work with the homeless population regularly.
I agree with you, it is not always easy. However, that does not give us the right to absolutely disrespect and degrade these individuals.
Please try to have a little bit more acceptance and love for people. You might not be aware to the trauma, addictions, and mental health issues they are struggling with daily.
Kristal Kuemper, Kelowna
Homeless aren’t the problem, Courier editor is
Dear Editor:
Re: “Goodbye downtown Kelowna, we might not miss you,” Oct. 9.
People experiencing homelessness aren't the problem. You are. You should be ashamed of yourself writing an article like that.
Shannon Lachance, Kelowna
