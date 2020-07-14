Reader has many to thank on his 91st birthday
Dear Editor:
On July 13, I celebrated my 91st birthday. Recently I have been thinking of our decision to live here, a wonderful community to live in for our last days.
I am thankful for the staff at The Daily Courier for which Shirley and I, for 11 and a half years, carried papers to homes on two routes. I dare not brag, but I built up the route to 200 customers.
It was special to go to the Courier office and meet several staff. How could we have paid off our home if my dear wife, Shirley, hadn’t come across an advertisement for carriers?
In March, 1998, I approached Mr. Anderson who was still the circulation manager.
In our area where new homes were being built, it was an ideal time to meet residents moving into new homes. Living on the Westside, I had an advantage over most carriers. My sales to potential customers led to winning all the prizes offered.
We not only paid off our home, but researched the family tree, travelled and wrote family history books. I say that to add my thanks to The Daily Courier.
In the fall of 2009, I had a heart attack, and while waiting in the hallway of the Emergency Department of KGH, I had a heart arrest. The doctors and nurses were able to bring me back, and Dr. Richard Hooper had me flown to Victoria, where I was given quadruple bypass surgery.
Our six children arrived during my surgery from all over North America to support Shirley. A week later I was discharged and flew back to Kelowna, but when I wanted to restart my routes, Shirley said, “No way, you can say goodbye to the Courier for good.”
There are great doctors in this community whom I wish to acknowledge for their professionalism, including doctors Benjamin Achtem, Kimberly Bernot, Kevin Bos, Grendon Burgess, Jeffrey Chambers, Noel Erhardt, David Kim, Douglas Lobay, David Manns, and Richard Van der Ross. They are a few of many who could be named.
In closing, I thank journalists like Ron Seymour of The Daily Courier and contributing writers like Garry Rayner, who is one of few who does not hold a left-wing bias.
Two years ago, July 5, I laid Shirley to rest at the Kelowna Cemetery in the grave I too will be laid. Since that day I have given the Lord all my praise for helping me to lean on Him in lonely days. I praise Him for the victory He has given me.
W. Norman Morris, West Kelowna
Miller right about MacKay being the best choice
Dear Editor:
I’d like to echo the sentiments in James Miller’s Saturday column supporting Peter MacKay as the candidate most skilled
and prepared to lead Conservatives and our country at this important moment in our
history.
Peter and I both served in Stephen Harper’s cabinet. I greatly appreciated his thoughtfulness and focus on issues that make a difference in the lives of Canadians rather than on personal attacks against other candidates.
I have personally experienced the respect he extends to his colleagues and constituents and observed his deep commitment to those he serves.
Peter understands public service. Both as a former Crown prosecutor and as Canada’s foreign minister and representative on the global stage, he has remained focused on serving community and country.
As noted in your editorial, as Minister of Justice, Peter stood with the victims of crime, especially children and those subjected to human trafficking. He introduced the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights, placing the needs of victims at the heart of our justice system.
As Minister of Defence, Peter rebuilt our Armed Forces. It is sad to see that the Trudeau Liberals have failed to build on this success.
Peter works hard. His determination to learn to effectively communicate with Canadians in both official languages is a testament to that work ethic.
Peter is clear about where he stands on social, economic and other important issues. He doesn’t pretend to be something in one part of the country and something else in another part of Canada.
Peter believes in a big tent, one which welcomes a broad range of ideas, not only from Conservatives but from all Canadians. He believes we deserve better government than that which we are getting today from the Trudeau Liberals. He dislikes the use of labels that pit Canadians against each other. These only serve to divide.
Canadians need a seasoned leader to unite us and to present a viable alternative to the unethical government of Justin Trudeau.
Isn’t it time to restore Canada’s place in the world, to eliminate the terrible financial and ethical legacy Trudeau is leaving behind, and to rekindle hope for prosperity and opportunity for all Canadians?
By any measure of leadership, government experience, temperament and accomplishment, Peter is by far the most qualified candidate to lead the Conservative Party and our country.
For those of you casting ballots in this leadership race, our future rests with your choice. Choose well.
Ed Fast, MP, Abbotsford
Opposition silent on an apparent assassination bid
Dear Editor:
On July 2, a well and illegally armed member of the armed forces Canadian Rangers breached the perimeter of the Rideau Hall enclosure. This area includes the residences of the Governor General of Canada and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The “suspect,” equipped for force of arms, allegedly wanted to “talk” to the prime minister. I view this as a credible assassination attempt.
To my dismay and disgust, there have been no denunciations of act by the leaders of the Opposition parties, other than a self-serving comment six days later from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh that was meant to forward his own agendas.
To my further disappointment, there have been no comments from regional MPs Richard Cannings and Dan Albas. Gentlemen, you are better than this!
David Flater, Okanagan Falls
Scandal nowhere to be seen in Friday Courier
Dear Editor:
I was somewhat dismayed to find no mention of the prime minister’s latest misstep in the Friday edition of The Daily Courier.
He has found a way to look after his mother without dipping into his trust funds.
This is truly a scandal that surpasses his past misdeeds and is worthy of his stepping down.
Even the Toronto Star, who employs your favourite columnist, was rather scathing in their commentary.
Yet, The Daily Courier chose to ignore it. A little political bias?
Ask your Liberal buddies what they think of their leader now.
Barry D. Cochrane, Kelowna
Media doesn’t give you truth about Trump
Dear Editor:
Regarding R. St. Martin’s response (July 7) to Garry Rayner’s letter (July 3) about President Trump.
St. Martin apparently only listens to the mainstream media, either here or from the United States. You have take some time to get facts and not just other people’s opinions which, unfortunately is what many so-called news stories are when it comes to President Trump.
To get the truth of what he says, you can listen to his speeches or get transcripts of them. You can also listen to his press secretary and her discussions with the press.
As far as the rest of St. Martin’s letter, he obviously doesn’t like anything about President Trump and he ignores his accomplishments.
The red, white and blue of the American flag and the rest of the Trump 2020 logo does not look like the Nazi symbol.
My only issue with Rayner’s letter was his description of infanticide. Infanticide happens after birth and abortion happens in the nine months before birth. Infanticide is killing already born children and abortion is killing unborn children.
Donna Thomson, Kelowna
Conservative opposition delays student program
Dear Editor:
Our federal Conservatives can now claim credit for effectively preventing timely Student Volunteer Placement and the Benefit to the Disabled. What an accomplishment. There’s more to being responsible MPs than “giving away” Canadian flags at the taxpayers’ expense.
Zoltan Lawrence, Kelowna
Email: letters@ok.bc.ca