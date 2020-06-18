Officers justified in 'harrowing' shootout that killed murder suspect: watchdog

A semi-automatic rifle is shown in this police handout photo. Calgary Police have said Adam Bettahar stabbed his ex, 22-year-old Nadia El-Dib, 40 times, slashed her throat and shot her. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says a warrant was issued for the 21-year-old man on charges of first-degree murder after El-Dib's remains were found on March 25, 2018. Four days later, Calgary police advised the RCMP that the fugitive was believed to be driving a blue Ford SUV west of Edmonton and had a semi-automatic rifle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Alberta Serious Incident Response Team