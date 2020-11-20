B.C. records 516 new COVID cases, 10 deaths as officials call for adherence to rules

VICTORIA - British Columbia health officials are urging residents to follow their latest orders to slow the spread of COVID-19 and relieve the pressure on the health-care system.
The province recorded 516 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, for a total of 25,474.
There are 7,122 active cases of COVID-19, with 227 people currently hospitalized.
Ten new deaths were also announced, bringing the death toll to 331.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix say in a joint statement that the social restrictions and mask requirements announced Thursday are meant to keep loved ones safe.
The measures also include a recommendation against non-essential travel and a push for companies to allow their employees to work from home.
The statement says they understand the toll COVID-19 is having on people's well-being, but residents can take comfort in knowing that the province is working to prevent more infections.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020.