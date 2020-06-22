Resident weighs leaving as slow-moving landslide threat returns in B.C.

A slow moving landslide is seen inching down a hillside in northern British Columbia, prompting the evacuation of nearby Old Fort, B.C., in an undated handout photo. A resident of a small community on the banks of British Columbia's Peace River says he's concerned that if he leaves, he won't be able to come home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Ministry of Forests and Lands, Marten Geertsema, *MANDATORY CREDIT*