First-degree murder conviction upheld for Calgary man in swarming death

The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, is shown on January 5, 2018. Alberta's top court has upheld the first-degree murder conviction of a Calgary man who initially fled to Vietnam just weeks before he was scheduled to stand trial in the swarming death of a young man outside a Calgary nightclub. Nathan Gervais was originally scheduled to stand trial in May, 2016 along with four other individuals in the death of 18-year-old Lukas Strasser-Hird, who was swarmed, beaten and then stabbed to death outside of the Vinyl nightclub in 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland