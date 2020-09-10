Appeal Court reserves decision on conviction of Alberta couple in son's death

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark leave a sentencing hearing after the couple were found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of their 14-month-old son in 2013, outside the courts centre in Calgary, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Alberta's top court has reserved its decision in the case of a Calgary husband and wife seeking to overturn their convictions in the death of their 14-month-old son.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh