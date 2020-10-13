Appeal Court dismisses appeal of Calgary couple convicted in son’s death

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark leave a sentencing hearing after being found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of their 14-month-old son in 2013, outside the courts centre in Calgary, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. nbsp;Alberta's top court has dismissed the appeal of a Calgary couple who was seeking to overturn their convictions in the death of their 14-month-old son. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh