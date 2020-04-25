B.C. to move homeless people into temporary shelters to protect from pandemic

A man stands among tents at a homeless camp at Oppenheimer Park in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. British Columbia will temporarily relocate hundreds of people from tent encampments in Vancouver and Victoria to hotel and community centre accommodations to protect them from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said the transition is supported by a public safety order under the Emergency Program Act. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck