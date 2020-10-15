Rink grant, more funds for veterans services on Sask. Party election agenda

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe speaks during the leaders debate at the Provincial Archives in Regina on Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Leader Scott Moe is promising to bring back a grant program for community rinks and increase funding to a veterans services organization if the Saskatchewan Party is re-elected on Oct. 26.

Moe says the grant would support more than 600 rinks with $2,500 each.

He says it would cost $1.7 million each year.

The grant was suspended in 2016 by the Saskatchewan Party government as part of larger budget cuts to deal with a provincial deficit.

Moe has also promised to bump up funding for the Saskatchewan Veteran Service Club Support Program to $1.5 million annually.

Moe says it's all part of his party's promise to build strong communities across the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.