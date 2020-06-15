B.C. expands Foundry mental health, substance use services to 8 communities

B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy announces the opening of a new Overdose Emergency Response Centre, during a news conference at Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver on December 1, 2017. The B.C. government is expanding its mental health and substance use services and supports for youth and their families to eight more communities. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy says the eight new Foundry centres will increase services to 19 locations throughout the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck