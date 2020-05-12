B.C. says no special treatment for movie stars, hockey players or cruise ships

Park rangers stand by as Kim Berg moves her belongings out of a homeless camp at Oppenheimer Park just before a 12 p.m. deadline for the park to be vacated, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Vulnerable and homeless people across British Columbia could soon receive a smartphone to access support services and to stay connected with friends and family while practising physical distancing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck