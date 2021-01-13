B.C. expands immunization team to help smooth rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. B.C. health officials say they've added another person to the immunization response team. They say Dr. Penny Ballem will be the executive lead to help smooth the expanding immunization program as they see it getting increasingly complex. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette