CRESTON, B.C. - Mounties say the alleged suspect in a double homicide in southeastern British Columbia has been found dead.
A statement from RCMP issued Thursday says a man's body was found in Salmo, B.C., near where a missing vehicle was located after two people were fatally stabbed Wednesday evening west of Creston, B.C.
A vehicle belonging to one of the victims was taken following the attack on a 40-year-old Calgary man and a 25-year-old West Kootenay woman at a highway pullout.
At the time the two victims were found, investigators said they believed the man and woman knew their assailant.
Police say the BC Coroners Service has determined that the man's body found Thursday morning is the suspect police were searching for and it will continue its investigation into his death.
Staff Sgt. Scott Ashenbrenner says the outcome may not have been what the victims' families wanted, but he hopes the news brings them some relief.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021.