VANCOUVER - A small plane has crashed at a remote site east of Vancouver.
The Transportation Safety Board confirms it is aware of the crash, which the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria says happened Monday.
Crews responded to a rough airstrip at the remote northern end of Stave Lake, north of Mission, after receiving a call at about 5:30 p.m.
Officials with the rescue centre say a single-engine Cessna 170 was carrying two people when it went down.
Mission RCMP and ambulance paramedics also responded.
The condition of the two aboard has not been confirmed and a cause of the crash is still being determined.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020