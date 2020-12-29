Two suspects identified in theft of jade boulder in British Columbia: RCMP

Heidi Roy, the owner of Cariboo Jade and Gifts in Cache Creek, B.C. poses with a 1,300-kilogram boulder of jade in this recent handout photo. The RCMP say they've identified two suspects in an investigation into the theft of the massive slab of low-grade jade from outside the shop in B.C.'s southern Interior earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Heidi Roy *MANDATORY CREDIT*