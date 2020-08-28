CALGARY - Two men are dead and a third man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an apparent shooting in northwest Calgary late Friday.
Police and EMS were called to Sandarac Place N.W. around 8:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.
They say people were reported injured on that street.
Paramedics say they found two men dead inside a vehicle and a third man who was seriously injured outside.
The man found outside was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
EMS officials say all three men are believed to be in their 20s and suffered "injuries consistent with a firearm."
The vehicle at the scene appears to have been involved in a crash. (CTV Calgary)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 28, 2020