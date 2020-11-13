Nanaimo, B.C., couple and their dog missing west of the city since Wednesday

Cody Martin and Tamara Sandulak are shown in a Nanaimo RCMP handout photo. A search has resumed for a Vancouver Island couple missing since Wednesday in a rugged area west of Nanaimo. Police say the search began Thursday for Martin, Sandulak and Rex, their black lab-cross dog, when they didn't return from a day of fishing in the Nanaimo Lakes area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nanaimo RCMP Mandatory Credit