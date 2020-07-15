ST. PAUL, Alta. - Alberta RCMP say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman whose remains were found a year ago.
Kimberly Cardinal, who was 34, was last seen at Saddle Lake Cree Nation, northeast of Edmonton, on April 23, 2019.
Her remains were found in the area two months later.
Police said at the time that the circumstances surrounding her death were suspicious.
Billy Joe Brertton of Saddle Lake was arrested earlier this week.
The 43-year-old also faces a charge of improperly interfering with human remains.
He had been remanded in custody and is to appear in St. Paul provincial court July 23.