Alberta municipalities get $1-billion boost as pandemic thrashes finances

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. Alberta municipalities whose economies have been thrashed by the COVID-19 pandemic are receiving more than $1 billion in support from other orders of government. The funds include $500 million in provincial money for shovel-ready infrastructure projects starting this year, which is part of Alberta's multi-billion dollar recovery plan. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he knows these are eye-popping numbers that represent a lot of borrowed money. He says this year's budget deficit is expected to exceed $20 billion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson