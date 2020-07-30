BURNABY, B.C. - A burned-out vehicle taken to a tow yard last week in Burnaby, British Columbia, is now part of a homicide investigation.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says in a news release that the vehicle was located on fire late on July 22.
It sustained such damage that investigators were unable to do a thorough examination and it was then towed away.
Police say a closer examination on Wednesday revealed evidence of human remains inside the wreckage.
Const. Harrison Mohr says they've called in the forensic search and evidence recovery team to comb through the debris.
The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation to determine who died, when and where.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2020.