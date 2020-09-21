'Monkey Beach' film brings beloved Haisla novel to life with 'magical realism'

Grace Dove is shown in this undated handout image. This year's Vancouver International Film Festival starts just above the surface of dark ocean waters off the coast of Haisla Nation territory in northern British Columbia. A boat passes and a figure plunges into the water as blood swirls around, hinting at the mystery at the center of Monkey Beach, an adaptation of the 2000 book by Haisla author Eden Robinson.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Resonance Films Inc-Ricardo Hubbs *MANDATORY CREDIT*